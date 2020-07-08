The deadline to apply for the position of director of the Ozark Mountain Solid Waste District was Friday, July 3, and officials say five people submitted resumés for the job. They are:
• James Burrus of Rogers.
• Thomas Hodges of Farmington.
• Danny Ohler of Harrison.
• Scott Smith of Yellville.
• Richard Swan of Savannah, Texas.
The solid waste district board contracted with Bill Lord to be interim director after it terminated the management contract with Via Recyclables less than two months before the contract expired.
The contract is for three months beginning in mid-May. One of Lord’s duties was to collect resumés for the position so the board can hire a new, permanent director.
When the board last met, Lord said he would talk with Bull Shoals Mayor David Nixon, chair of the board’s search committee, to determine how best to bring the applicants’ information before the board for a decision.
Boone County Justice of the Peace and board chairman Fred Woehl, serving in place of Boone County Judge Robert Hathaway, announced Monday night that the board is scheduled to meet Tuesday, July 14, at Harrison City Hall.
Woehl said one matter on the agenda will be a report from the committee on progress in selecting a new director.
An office building the district owns on Rossi Road in Mountain Home is scheduled to be sold at auction Saturday, July 11.
The sale of the property won’t be accepted unless the price is approved by the board, as well as the bond trustee, Bank OZK, and the court appointed receiver.
So, that issue is also on the agenda for discussion at the July 14 meeting.
The board consists mainly of county judges and mayors of first-class cities in Baxter, Boone, Marion, Newton and Searcy counties or their designees. Designees have to be approved by quorum courts or city councils in the respective county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.