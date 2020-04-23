Last week, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the distribution of the $10 million in grants to 27 hospitals in the state, including $500,000 for North Arkansas Regional Medical Center, to help weather the COVID-19 crisis. Due to restrictions on elective procedures, rural hospitals have lost significant revenue forcing them to cut costs and furlough employees.
The Boone County Quorum Court met Tuesday and authorized County Judge Robert Hathaway to formally submit the application for the $500,000 grant.
Hutchinson said that renewing more nonemergency activity at hospitals was one of his priorities in re-opening the state’s economy. “The first thing we look at is the challenge that so many of our hospitals and clinics have had in putting off elective surgery,” Hutchinson said. “With 80 [COVID-19] hospitalizations in our state, we’ve got a lot of idle hospitals, so we want to get them back to doing the health care delivery that’s important in their communities.”
The state has allocated $10 million from Community Development Block Grants, which are administered by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Hutchinson said that the funding amounts for the rural hospitals range from $250,000 to $500,000. The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences will be receiving $500,000 to support its Telehealth initiatives in rural areas.
The grant will be administered locally by the Northwest Arkansas Economic Development District headquartered in Harrison. Jeremy Ragland and Catherine Baker, grant administrators, appeared before the quorum court at its public meeting to present the application forms and explain the process which included passing a number of resolutions.
Ragland explained the grant process. The funds flow from Washington to Little Rock to the local county or municipal governments where the project is located. He referenced some grants awarded locally for community centers and rural fire departments. In this case it is the county hospital. The process is the same, he said.
Baker said she is an attorney for NWAEDD and explained the COVID-19 grant must follow the same requirements including the resolutions even though they might not make sense. The five resolutions are part of the application packet. The application would be incomplete if it did not have the passed resolutions. The resolutions are assurances to HUD that the county will comply with its internal mandates for fair housing. They are reflective on only this grant process, so they don't expand to other aspects of the county government procedures.
Two of the resolutions are straight forward, Baker said. They allow the county to apply and names NWAEDD as the administrator for the grant. The other three relate to housing matters — a resolution prohibiting the use of excessive force by law enforcement under Boone County’s jurisdiction against individuals engaged in non-violent civil rights demonstrations; a resolution establishing an anti-displacement plan for Boone County in compliance with Arkansas Economic Development Commission grants programs; and a resolution affirming Boone County’s fair housing and equal opportunity policy.
Those resolutions raised questions by several JPs who began to sniff the proposal as if it was bait in a trap set by the Deep State.
Justice Jim Milum asked why wouldn't the state adopt these guidelines rather than the quorum court? Since it is state money why would they say these guidelines are what's required?
Baker said, "Essentially that's what they are saying by making us pass them."
"Who's saying that?" asked Milum.
"HUD," Baker answered.
"Nobody from the state said it," Milum countered.
Baker explained that the application requires the resolutions to be passed.
Justice Ralph Guynn said, "What do I tell my voters in my district about these seemingly unessential resolutions? What do I tell them?"
Justice Glenn Redding jumped in. "I will tell them it's part of what's required in order to obtain $500,000 for our hospital to help 800 families to continue working and having a job. They're losing $2.1 million in April and they're losing another $2.1 million in May." He said there will be other grants that will help the hospital recover. He said this money can help supplement the hospital where it lost money due to the curtailment of elective procedures.
Justice Fred Woehl said, "$500,000 ain't going to save the hospital... This has nothing to do with the quorum court," he said.
Redding countered, "It has everything to do with us because we either pass the resolutions and we get the grant, or we say no and throw it out the window!"
Why isn't there just one resolution that says the county is required to follow every federal law? Woehl asked.
"Then we wouldn't have to do all this... I worked 40 years for the US government. I understand how they get a toe hold on you with stuff like this."
"We're not trying to twist your arm we're just presenting you an opportunity that came to us," said Ragland.
After several more minutes of discussion, Hathaway called for the justices to make a motion on the first resolution. Justice Bryan Snavely read the resolution naming NWAEDD the grant administrator. Again, more discussion ensued before a voice vote was taken. It was passed by all except Woehl who said no. Then the other resolutions were read in order and were passed by voice vote without any no votes.
