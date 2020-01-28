Boone County Regional Airport manager Judy McCutcheon told the airport board of directors at their monthly meeting she received a certified letter about the proposed rezoning of the Scroggins property, which is 20 acres north of the airport.
The document states KNWA RE Harrison, LLC (John Scott) has requested the Harrison Planning Commission to set a public hearing date to consider rezoning the property from A-1, Agricultural, to C-3, General Commercial. The public hearing will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28, in the Harrison City Council chambers at City Hall.
The airport has an avigation easement in place with this property. The board discussed the fact they have notified the seller to remind them of the agreement.
Board attorney Jim Sprott said, “Avigation easement is worded very broad and tough by the FAA. We own that airspace and the property owner has to avoid tall structures and bright lights aimed toward the sky that could interfere with planes landing safely.”
The board discussed that the airport has airspace rights a long way on all sides of the airport.
“Judy did a good job making sure the engineers are aware of these restrictions,” Sprott said.
The land in question is for the proposed use by a tractor sales dealership.
The board approved the request unanimously.
