The Boone County Regional Airport Board of Directors recently heard an update about the runway and taxiway pavement rehabilitation and the cost to the airport.
Under old business airport manager Judy McCutcheon said, “We closed out the project on July 31, and got the federal part closed out on Aug. 10. So, all the invoices have been paid. The total project cost came to $479,526.02. The FAA paid 95% of that which was $459,549. We’ve submitted the grant application with the state aeronautics to get reimbursed for the 5% the airport was carrying. That amount was $23,976. The Boone County Airport was out $1.03 for a project that totaled $479,526.”
Chairman Lad Brooks said, “That’s fabulous. Do you feel like it all looks good, and you're satisfied?
“Yes. We’ve got a two-year warranty if anything goes awry,” McCutcheon said. “But right now, it looks great. I had forgotten how good it looked until I sent in the before and after pictures to the FAA for close out. It was amazing.”
Board member Tom Benton asked, “And we don’t owe the county any money, right?”
“No. This project, the 5%, was carried by the airport,” McCutcheon said.
The FBO reported selling 14,157 gallons of Jet-A and 4,473 gallons of Avgas during the month of July. McCutcheon reminded the board these totals were due to a sale during the month.
FedEx Freight corporate travel included two trips carrying zero passengers and they purchased 1,345 gallons of fuel.
Southern Airways Express had 269 outbound to Dallas (DFW) and 34 to Memphis (MEM). The load factor was 45% and the completion factor was 100%. They purchased 11,406 gallons of fuel.
McCutcheon reminded the board, “Now it’s normal to have 100% completion factor. But we never had that before until Southern came.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.