A committee comprised of members of the Harrison City Council and Boone County justices of the peace is set to meet Friday to discuss a proposed resolution denouncing hate and racism.
The Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors recently voted to develop a resolution that both city and county governing bodies could adopt and present it to each one.
The proposed resolution was presented to both bodies, but neither chose to adopt it as written. Some members said they felt the chamber was trying to tell them how to govern.
“They’ve never been told what to do,” chamber president/CEO Bob Largent told the board recently. “There was a lot of incorrectly spoken reaction and emotion that they were being told. But they were not. The resolution was being presented as drafts and asked to craft their own.”
Chamber board chairman Melissa Collins said the board’s idea was to ask the bodies to adopt the resolution.
“When we realized there would be difficulty, we included the message to pass their own resolution or ours. We emphasized the need to show unity for the standpoint of our community to the outside world,” Collins said.
Chamber board member Kelsey Bardwell said, “There is some push back because there is a misconception that anti hate crimes legislation will somehow restrict free speech. That is not the case. Some city council people have told me they don’t want to not be able to preach against certain lifestyles. This is not a limitation on free speech.”
After last week’s council committee meetings, which were attended by some JPs, the two bodies decided to appoint a committee and write a separate resolution.
Mayor Jerry Jackson said council member Bill Boswell and city attorney Grant Ragland represented the city on the committee, while JPs Bryan Snavely and Fred Woehl represented the county. They hammered out a compromised version.
Although the proposed resolution up for discussion Friday is much less intense than the one proposed by the chamber, it does encourage the state legislature to “introduce and pass substantive, comprehensive hate crime legislation” during the next legislative session.
The Friday meeting is set for 12 p.m. in Council Chambers on the second floor of City Hall.
Jackson said the council Resources and Policy Committee is set to meet first to discuss the resolution, then the quorum court’s Law Enforcement Committee will meet next to do the same.
Jackson said the meetings are open to the public, but there will be limitations. If there is not room enough for physical distancing, everyone attending will be required to wear masks.
