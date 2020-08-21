Wanting to present a united front, both the Harrison City Council's Resource and Policy Committee and the Boone County Quorum Court's Law Enforcement Committee agreed to language in a resolution denouncing racism and encouraging the state General Assembly to introduce and pass comprehensive hate crime legislation.
The ordinance was drafted by members of both governmental bodies and was presented to the committees respectively that met in special session at noon Friday at Harrison City Hall. Mayor Jerry Jackson and city attorney Grant Ragland were in attendance.
Council member and Resource and Policy Committee chairman Bill Boswell called the committee to order and recognized committee member Wayne Cone who presented his own prepared version of the joint resolution that he said some members of the public found vague.
Cone said the resolution should be a stepping stone to protect the people from hate. He said he reacted negatively to the use of the word "tolerance" in the resolution's title. "We have to have limits on what we said we would tolerate." He said stating that tolerating everything would allow people to do whatever they want and not face consequences.
He also disliked the resolutions third paragraph which states laws have the power to change human behavior.
Laws do not change people, people change themselves. "Our souls change what's inside us, not laws." Laws are written in hope that fear of the law will change how people feel. The law in turn can make people retaliate against the law, he said.
Council member Heath Kirkpatrick voiced that the resolution will not be enough. He said his fear is that this will not satisfy anybody. This will not make the race issue go away. Hate law legislation was resisted in the past, he said, because there is a belief the natural progression would end in hate speech laws. "Because of the special protections of race, gender and sexuality there will be laws you can't say anything."
Committee member Chris Head said he is not supportive of hate crime legislation, but agreed with the remainder of the resolution.
Committee member Mitch Magness said, "Usually one person can tolerate what another person can't. I'm not comfortable telling people what they should tolerate. That could be a hold up to this and it needs to be resolved." He said he was willing to leave the resolution as it is, but changes need to be with the quorum court member's approval.
Weighing into the discussion was Bob Largent, chief executive officer of the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce. He said that the resolution proposals must denounce all forms of racism, hate and bigotry, and that the wording in the title of the resolution should be reflected in the final paragraph of the document.
"If this body or the quorum court, I believe from an economic standpoint of our business representatives in this community that have spoken, without the words denouncing all forms of racism, hate and bigotry is not included you have defeated the purpose of what the business community has loudly spoken is the right thing to do for our economic wellbeing."
Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce Board chair Melissa Collins called the cooperation between the city and the county a historic action in the community that has never happened before.
Several others addressed the committee before Boswell called for a motion and a second to a revised resolution which removed the word tolerance from the tile and removed the third paragraph. He said the resolution may not be perfect but the committee could debate it further before the city council when it meets next Thursday.
It was passed on to the council by a 4-2 vote.
The quorum court’s Law Enforcement Committee then took over the council chambers. Bryan Snavely is the chair and members present were Jim Harp, Glenn Redding and Ralph Guynn, along with JP Fred Woehl and County Judge Robert Hathaway attending.
Snavely noted the changes made to the resolution by the city council's committee.
Redding said that the document is a resolution, not a law. Making a law is up to the state legislature. He said the importance is showing unity in support of the people.
Guynn noted that the word tolerance appears two other times in the body of the resolution and should also be removed.
Arkansas is among three states that does not have a hate crime law. Federal law fills that void, Snavely said.
One thing to take away from that is that if someone was charged with a hate crime in Boone County, that person would face justice in Boone County and not be removed to be prosecuted in a federal court somewhere else, he said.
Sheriff Tim Roberson agreed that in such a case, federal authorities would take over. He said he supported the city and county resolution.
Judge Hathaway said this is a community issue. That is why the resolution would be made available to every municipal council in the county to consider for passage.
The committee voted 3-1 to take the resolution to the full quorum court at its next meeting on Sept. 1.
Before adjourning, Boswell, who was still in the audience, said that he neglected to note that the word tolerance appeared in the body of the resolution. He said that could be resolved at the council meeting.
