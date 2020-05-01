The North Arkansas College Board of Trustees recently approved the apparent lowest bid for roof repair and hired a replacement for vice president of finance and administration Don Sugg, who is retiring.
The bid of $415,000 from Harness Roofing of Harrison was accepted for repair of the roof on the JPH building, the flat portions of the south campus main building and Pioneer Pavilion. Sugg told trustees the project is scheduled to be completed in about three months.
The board also approved hiring Richard M. Stipe of Wynne to replace Sugg. His retirement is effective at the end of June.
Stipe obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from Ouachita Baptist University, a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Arkansas and is currently ABD in a program from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. He currently serves as vice president for finance and administration and CFO at East Arkansas Community College.
Past positions include CFO for Bryant Public School District, CFO for Ouachita Baptist University, assistant superintendent and elementary principal for Shiloh Christian School and director of student activities and Evans Student Center at Ouachita Baptist University.
“We’re fortunate to find Richard and we know he has an outstanding track record,” college president Dr. Randy Esters said. “He has a wealth of experience in the community college setting and he will be a key part of the Northark family.”
Relocating to Harrison was one of the factors that peaked Richard’s interest in the job. “I am honored to have been selected for this position at Northark, and I am grateful for the opportunity to join such a strong and well-regarded college,” Stipe said. “There are many challenges facing higher education in these difficult times, but I am confident that Northark will continue to thrive in its service to the north Arkansas regional community. I am excited to be a part of that, and my family and I look forward to heading to Harrison very soon.”
He will begin working on July 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.