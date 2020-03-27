When the Harrison Board of Education met last week, Superintendent Dr. Stewart Pratt gave board members recommendations for personnel matters.
After meeting in executive session, the board returned to open session and approved recommendations to hire:
• Jasmine Brothers as a teacher at Skyline Heights Elementary to replace Kristen Styles effective for the 2020-21 school year.
• Randall Menke as Middle School night custodian to replace Kevin Wages effective March 6.
• Brittney Puls as paraprofessional at Forest Heights Elementary to replace Stacey Witty effective Aug. 10. Witty’s resignation was approved effective March 5.
• Bobbi Jones as special education paraprofessional at Forest Heights Elementary to replace Heather Elijah effective March 30.
The board voted to approve recommendations to accept resignation/retirement of:
• Laura Jo Wilburn as teacher/EAST at the Middle School effective June 1.
• Kira Burns as life skills teacher at Skyline Heights Elementary effective June 1.
• Sarah Jenkins as grades 5-6 art at the Middle School effective June 1.
• Albert Kurzmann as custodian at the Middle School effective April 3 (retirement).
• Ashlynne Young as Title I paraprofessional at Skyline Heights Elementary effective June 1.
• Blake McFall as custodian at the High School effective June 30.
The board approved recommendations for transfers of:
• Michael Evert from social studies teacher/coach at the Middle School to physical education teacher at Forest Heights Elementary to replace David Barrett effective for the 2020-21 school year.
• Joel Wells from head football coach to assistant athletic director/head football coach effective for the 2020-21 school year.
• Desiree Neeley from cook at the High School to food service manager at the High School effective for the 2020-21 school year.
• Robyn Bradford from RTI paraprofessional at the Middle School to administrative assistant at the Middle School to replace Judy Durham effective for the 2020-21 school year.
• Patricia Terry from a 195-day contract to a 220-day contract effective for the 2020-21 school year.
• Heather Pippin from paraprofessional/computer tech I (Range 1) to computer tech II effective for the 2020-21 school year.
The board also approved renewal of contracts for licensed and classified staff.
