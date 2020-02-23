The Boone County IGNITE group made a presentation to the Harrison School Board and the board authorized Superintendent Dr. Stewart Pratt to explore installing vapor detectors in selected areas at Harrison High School.
The IGNITE group is comprised of students in Boone County schools. The members have been instrumental in campaigns to prevent youth smoking and drug abuse in the past.
At last week’s board meeting, the group addressed the growing issue of electronic cigarette use among youth, or vaping, and introduced board members to the HALO IOT Smart Sensor Vape Detectors.
According to the manufacturer, the Smart Sensor is a multi-sensor capable of detecting vape, smoke and abnormal sounds like shouting in areas a camera cannot be placed. The IGNITE group explained that the Smart Sensor is also capable of detecting THC, the chemical in marijuana that makes you high. It also has adjustable settings that removes false alarms from body and disinfectant sprays. The system can send an email or text message to administrators or school resource officers if vape is detected in the area.
They recommended that HALO IOT Smart Sensors be installed in all high school bathrooms and locker rooms, as well as the elevator. In larger rooms, two sensors might be required. The sensors are easily installed, but they do require an ethernet connection, which most bathrooms don’t have in place.
Smart Sensors are priced at $1,295 each. The group said there are some grants through federal and private sources available to help defray the cost.
Board member Mark Martin said he has been impressed with the work IGNITE does. The board in recent months has hear presentations about the growing problem with vaping.
Martin went on to say that he wasn’t encouraging the group to raise money for the effort. In fact, Martin said he felt the district should pay to have the sensors installed.
Pratt asked Martin if it would be acceptable to consult with the IGNITE group and start with a few bathrooms and see how they work. Martin agreed.
Board member Jon Burnside said the district might even want to consult with some experts in the field to determine where best to install the system.
Pratt said there are other school districts already using the system, so Harrison could reach out to them for advice as well.
Board president Mitch Magness said it’s been his experience that the best suggestions for how to combat problems such as vaping come from students.
The board voted to allow Pratt to begin the process, along with funding from the district.
