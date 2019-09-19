The Harrison School Board approved budgets for the coming school year, but Superintendent Dr. Stewart Pratt and district business manager Shannon Lovelace identified some some points of interest first.
Lovelace said the district was notified last week by the state treasurer’s office of some changes in how funding will be allocated.
She said the treasurer’s office normally has a reserve fund, but that fund will be lower than in previous years as a result of Act 808 of 2019, which changes how property tax collections are disbursed to counties, municipalities and schools.
That will mean the funds normally delivered to agencies at the beginning of the calendar year will be dispersed in two allotments. Only a portion will be delivered in the beginning of the year and the remainder in the September-October time frame.
“So,” Lovelace said, “nobody is losing any money in a calendar year in the state, but it’s definitely going to impact school districts that operate on a fiscal year.”
The district is accustomed to receiving about $500,000 in the spring, but schools have been notified to budget to receive about 40% of that next spring. Lovelace said it won’t impact overall tax collections, just the date received.
Pratt said that means the district will likely receive about $200,000 in the spring, then the remainder in the fall, which will be the next fiscal year.
“So, basically they’re buying time,” Pratt said. “It’s like paying your electric bill; we’re going to skip this month and pay next month.”
In pre-school tuition, Pratt said, the district had been at about $155,000 last year, but rose to about $200,000 for the coming year.
The board voted in March 2018 to convert Woodland Heights Elementary School to a pre-kindergarten program.
Pratt said enrollment is up and a new classroom and playground equipment were added at the school, so tuition collections are up as well. He went on to say that worries the move to pre-kindergarten would cause harm to private pre-schools in the area haven’t borne out.
“We have not seen that at all,” Pratt told the board. “I’ve talked to a few of them and they haven’t seen a dent, in other words loss of a lot of kids or anything like that.”
He also said he hopes another classroom will be added next year.
Foundation funding, which is the amount the state gives schools on a per-student basis, will be up for the coming budget.
Pratt explained that the district had seen declining enrollment for the previous five years, but enrollment is up this year so funding will be as well.
By the same token, the district will not receive funds the state normally gives to districts with declining enrollment. Pratt said that is a good thing for the district.
The ending budget balance for last year was about $1.7 million, but will be $2.9 million this year, Pratt said.
He went on to say that the state allows a district to maintain a surplus of between 1% and 20% of the total budget. District officials are trying to increase the surplus from about 6% to about 10%.
Bonded debt was refinanced this year and the district will save money on debt. Pratt said the district won’t get a check, but there is no bond payment required this year. So, he asked the board to approve moving some of that money into the reserve account.
The board approved the $25 million operating budget, as well as budgets for gifted/talented education, food service and the athletic fund.
