KINGSTON — The Jasper School District’s annual Report to the Public was a bit lean this year, due to the fact that the usual test results from the previous spring weren’t available due to the early cancellation of classes prompted by the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The school board met in person Monday night, Sept. 21, at the Kingston School Cafeteria. Social distancing was observed as the board members were seated at least 6 feet apart at tables stretching across the front of the room. Superintendent Dr. Candra Brasel turned the meeting over to Director of Federal Programs Brian Cossey to give the board an update on how the school district is faring during the pandemic.
“Overall, I think as a district, we are in good shape.” There have been reports that he has sent to the state health department identifying a positive student or staff member, but with zero close contacts. “Sometime that’s luck,” he said. “Sometimes that’s due to good practices at our schools.”
Some extra guidance has come out from health authorities, he added. Secondary contacts don’t have to quarantine. Probable close contacts will not receive a letter anymore saying it’s OK to go back to work or school. The health department has been backlogged, he said, and the school rarely received such letters. The health department has been good about sending positive tested individuals a letter. Those letters tell the individual when they can return to work or school. “That takes the guess work away from me,” he said.
“It’s a work in progress,” Cossey said, of the challenges created by the pandemic. He said he knows all of the state hot line operators by name, and they know him. He said he’s not calling as often anymore.
“It’s pretty neat to see the kids and the parents in the morning saying ‘don't forget your mask.’ They are doing a really good job,” Cossey said. “I don’t think we’ve had a single positive case the was transmitted at the school.”
Cossey also presented the Report to the Public information. The report assures that all campuses are fully accredited for the 2019-2020 school year and preliminarily for the current academic year. It sets the school district’s vision and mission statement. Goals include: Improve academic achievement through the district with a focus on literacy and mathematics; maintain a rigorous curriculum; make data-driven decisions; provide an environment conducive to learning for all students and staff and utilize technology to maximize learning.
The school district’s recent enrollment was 845 students in the 2017-18 school year. It had fallen to 833 at the beginning of the 2019-20 school year.
The school district’s total millage rate is 36.8. It’s financial balance at the start of 2019-20 was $2,411,603.87.
The report broke down the finances showing the overall budget and the federal budget.
The report showed that school board members have received required training.
The curriculum of the school district complies with Arkansas K-12 standards for mathematics, literacy, science, social studies and technical subjects.
The school district works with a facilities adviser. Current and possible projects include updating HVAC systems across the district, starting plans to build a safe room at the Jasper campus, installing water bottle filling stations, among many others.
Transportation services are provided through 21 full bus routes each day. Each campus has two spare buses and a bus dedicated to activities and field trips.
The district owns 12 other school vehicles used for maintenance and transportation of employees. One is used for food service, another for drivers’ education and one for FFA/agriculture education. The remaining five are for inner-district travel and for transportation to off-site professional development programs.
In the area of technology, the school district has made advancements within technology over the last few years. The school district has more than 1-to-1 capabilities. All instructional staff received a new laptop in the fall of 2020. the technology department has continually upgraded the district’s bandwidth and other tech capabilities.
