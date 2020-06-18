Some property the Ozark Mountain Solid Waste District owns in Baxter County could be sold in less than a month, but some members of the board of directors questioned the sudden sale.
In 2005, the district bought what was then called the RLH landfill near the community of Three Brothers in northern Baxter County. About $12 million in revenue bonds were sold to make the purchase.
The Northwest Arkansas Economic Development District, or EDD, managed the district’s solid waste program, including the landfill that eventually became known as NABORS landfill, an acronym for the North Arkansas Board of Regional Sanitation. The landfill purchase also included a trash hauling service.
In 2009, the solid waste district cut ties with the EDD and operated the landfill on its own. Environmental problems at the landfill were expensive for the district and, combined with other financial problems, the district defaulted on bond payments.
The district attempted to file for bankruptcy protection, but it was denied because the district could have assessed a fee on property owners in the district for making solid waste services available whether they were used or not. The board is comprised mainly of mayors and county judges in the district who were loath to assess such a fee that could have cost their re-elections.
The bondholders sued the district to recollect the principle amount on the bonds. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox ruled in favor of the bondholders and a receiver — Little Rock lawyer Geoffrey Treece — was appointed to devise a plan to collect that money.
Fox accepted Treece’s report that developed the $18 fee that all commercial and residential property owners in the district have been paying on their property tax bills.
But the district does still own an office building that sits on five acres on Rossi Road in Mountain Home, as well as a shop building that sits on one acre near the landfill.
Some board members have questioned why the district hasn’t sold those properties to reduce the debt to bondholders, but the court order puts the receiver in charge of the majority of the district’s finances during the receivership.
Board chairman Fred Woehl, Boone County justice of the peace serving on the board in place of County Judge Robert Hathaway, recently told other JPs that no maintenance has been done on the properties other than some mowing for the past three years.
Bill Lord was recently hired as interim district director to lead the board into hiring a new director. He also worked for the EDD during the time it managed the district’s solid waste plan and was district director when the district cut ties with the EDD in 2009.
Lord told board members at a Tuesday meeting in Harrison that more maintenance should be done to keep the properties in the best shape possible because people will be looking at them to possibly buy them.
But Treece, attending the meeting via internet, told the board that he had arranged for an auction of the Rossi Road property on July 11.
Lord said there are numerous boxes of old NABORS files still stored in that office building that need to be removed.
“We’ll have to see what we can shred and what we might need to store,” Lord said.
Woehl asked district lawyer John Verkamp how long the district is required to keep records. Verkamp said laws regarding requirements for counties and cities to keep records would govern the district as well.
“Since they’re going to sell this on the 11th, we need to get over there and get that done,” Woehl said.
Marion County Judge John Massey said he had a question for Treece.
“I would like to see some kind of proof where you’ve got the authority to just sell that without the board’s approval, Massey told Treece. He went on to say that he had never seen a commercial property sold without being listed with a Realtor.
Treece said that was all covered in his report that Judge Fox approved giving him the authority to sell the district real estate.
Woehl said he thought it strange the property would immediately be auctioned without first being listed. He also said the sale appeared to be quicker than normal sales.
Treece said the auctioneer is a licensed real estate broker and the sale had actually been in the works prior to the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic. So, the property has been advertised by the auctioneer.
Treece also said the property could just sit on the market for some time if listed. He said the auction process could generate more interest in the sale.
When asked, he said the shop building was appraised at $35,000 and the Rossi Road property was appraised at $300,000.
Verkamp added that the court order requires approval from the interested parties, which would include bondholders and the district as well.
Massey asked if the bondholders would be present when the district discussed approval of the sale amount. Treece said the actual bondholders are numerous and unknown, but they are represented by the bond trustee, Bank OZK.
Treece went on to say that the property would be sold “as is” without the district having to bear the expense of an environmental study, which would be up to the buyer.
