Boone County Quorum Court standing committees will meet beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, at the Boone County Courthouse, with the Finance Committee first.
Appropriation ordinances will be discussed, according to the agenda.
The Road and Bridge Committee meeting will follow. Items for discussion include a report from County Judge Robert Hathaway on road maintenance and the performance of new graders recently purchased by the county. There will be a discussion of courthouse security and a consideration of adding a metal detector. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there is consideration of hiring a temporary person for screening visitors at the Old Federal Building. Matt Carter of the library is on the agenda to talk about making improvements there.
The Personnel Committee will be the last to meet, but no items have been listed on its agenda.
Social distancing will be observed during the meetings and everyone attending is asked to wear a face mask.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.