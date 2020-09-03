The Boone County Quorum Court followed the Harrison City Council’s lead Tuesday night and adopted a resolution denouncing racism and encouraging the state General Assembly to introduce and pass comprehensive hate crime legislation. It passed with one justice of the peace voting no and another justice of the peace absent from the meeting.
The quorum court’s Law Enforcement Committee met Aug. 21 at Harrison City Hall in conjunction with the city council's Resource and Policy Committee to edit the language in the final resolution.
Harrison City Council passed at its regular monthly meeting last Thursday night the resolution with several members of the quorum court present in the council chambers. However, the resolution did not pass unanimously. Council members Wayne Cone and Chris Headed voted “no” in the roll call vote.
Cone did not explain the reason for his no vote to the edited draft Thursday night.
Head also let his feelings be known that he did not favor enhanced sentencing that would come with state hate crime legislation, but he agreed with the remainder of the resolution.
Justice of the Peace James Widner stated during the quorum court's committee meetings in August that he was in favor of the resolution, but not the part encouraging state hate crime legislation. He restated his position for the council.
“We don’t need hate crime legislation,” he said. “That’s an infringement on our rights.”
He went more in-depth Tuesday before the final roll call vote.
“The denouncement of racism, I gladly support it,” Widner said. “I’m going to vote no because I believe our government should treat all citizens equally under the law, regardless of race, religion or any other status. Hate crimes legislation creates an environment in which the law punishes defendants differently for committing the same crime which is not equal justice for all.”
He also noted that the resolution states that communities in the county support it, but he doesn’t know if the various municipal governments have voted on the resolution, or not. They may support it, they may not, he said.
Justice of the Peace Fred Woehl asked for a roll call vote after the resolution was read by Law Enforcement Committee chairman Bryan Snavely. Justice of the Peace Glenn Redding was absent from the meeting. The remaining JPs voted “yes.”
In other business the court adopted three ordinances that were directed to the full court by the Budget and Finance Committee chaired by JP Jim Harp.
The first ordinance concerns funds received from COBRA. It appropriates $150.63 in funds that were received for the months of May, June, July and August 2020 from COBRA for previous employees who are continuing coverage with no new funds appropriated.
The second ordinance appropriates $183.43 to the Arkansas Public Employees Retirement System. A part-time jailer was hired April 9, 2020, at the detention center and worked until July 26, 2020. On July 27, 2020, he accepted a full-time position and started reporting retirement to APERS on July 27, 2020. Delinquent service is due for 108 part-time hours worked in July and now full time. The employer’s part of the retirement is $182.00 plus $1.43 interest for a total of $183.43. The employee portion will be deducted from his wages for the months of service with APERS. These funds are being appropriated for back/delinquent retirement.
The third ordinance directs the county emergency 911 director to purchase new computers for the 911 system and the OEM Building to replace the outdated ones being used now. The appropriation of $3,500 will come out of the 911 Fund.
An emergency ordinance was also adopted regarding quick COVID-19 testing for county employees. Each elected official whose employee is getting tested will notify the county judge’s office who in turn will notify the agency doing the testing. Therefore, if the employee tests are negative, they will be able to return to work without missing two to seven days waiting on test results. The ordinance appropriates $5,000 from the general fund to the county judge’s budget under supplies, medical.
