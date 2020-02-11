The Boone County Quorum Court meets in regular session Tuesday night and justices of the peace will be presented with an appropriations ordinance and a possible resolution regarding property taxes on poultry growing operations.
It was last year announced that all poultry operations would see reappraisals that could mean higher property taxes that would eat into growers’ profits.
The resolution asks the governor and legislature to require the Assessment Coordination Division to follow the state legislative laws on administrative procedure laws and regulations for state agencies.
The Budget and Finance Committee will bring one ordinance before the full quorum. It is a cleanup ordinance reconciling receipts and expenses in the 2019 general operating budget. Justice of the Peace Glenn Redding is sponsoring the ordinance.
At last week’s committee meetings, Redding also presented information about so-called "Gun Sanctuary" laws going around. These laws are supposed to provide protection of second amendment rights to bear arms. Redding handed out information concerning an ordinance regarding a Bill of Rights Sanctuary for Boone County. Redding said that the legal firm of Rainwater Holt & Sexton has issued an advisory to the state's county judges that it is not the role of a county or a city to declare constitutional rights. This is because neither a city nor a county is sovereign. Counties are political subdivisions of the state. Cities are political creatures of the state. The advisory relates that a Declaration of Rights is already contained in the Arkansas Constitution. There are sections defining freedom and independence and right to bear arms. He said there are groups interested in presenting gun sanctuary ordinances and that quorum court members should be aware of the Declaration of Rights contained in the state Constitution. Redding said the Association of Arkansas Counties is also looking at the issue and he suggested that the justices wait to hear their recommendation before moving on the issue.
Personnel Committee chairman Bobby Woods reported he checked with county elected officials about closing their offices early the day before a holiday. He was told the elected officials have leeway to do so. There is nothing in the handbook to say otherwise, he said. The matter was raised last month when it was pointed out that some offices closed early during the past holiday season. Woehl and Redding said they also have talked to the officials. Justice David Thompson stated that it is not the Quorum Court's job to manage their schedules.
Thompson said he checked on the county being required to publish the county budget. The budget ordinance is to be posted in the newspaper, on the county's website and on the Association of Arkansas Counties' website, he said.
Thompson also asked about the justices potentially buying insurance on the county plan. Some counties in the state pay for their justices’ insurance. Thompson said he will check the legalities with Arkansas Association of Counties.
Law Enforcement Committee Chairman Bryan Snavely told the justices that the groundbreaking ceremony that was to be held earlier that afternoon was postponed due to the weather. It has been rescheduled for 2 p.m., Thursday, Feb 13, at the law enforcement center.
The quorum court is set to begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the conference room at the Boone County Office of Emergency Management on East Prospect Avenue just off the Bypass in Harrison.
