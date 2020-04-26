There’s a lot of talk in Arkansas about the date May 4. It’s a date Gov. Asa Hutchinson has said could see the opening of some businesses that have been shuttered since mid-March amid the COVID-19 outbreak worldwide.
Some people have postulated that it could also mean the Buffalo National River might be reopened, but that might be overly optimistic.
The National Park Service announced April 2 that the river would be closed until further notice. It was an effort to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 disease.
The closure stemmed from the last weekend in March when visitors from all across the country crowded the river. While BNR tourism is usually welcomed to the area, officials were overwhelmed with the sheer number of people who descended on the river, many who were trying to escape the coronavirus hot spots where they lived. Most didn’t comply with social distancing restrictions that were in place at the time.
Newton County Sheriff Glenn Wheeler said in a statement on April 2 that the previous weekend had put a severe strain on the county’s limited resources as they encountered problems both day and night.
“Most of the people we were dealing with were not our typical tourists,” Wheeler said in the statement. “The people that come here because they love the Buffalo River and the Ozarks are usually not problems and respect the area and the people.”
On April 1, the governor announced that he would be asking the federal Department of the Interior to consider closing the Buffalo National River park. It was closed the following day.
This closure includes the Buffalo River, trails, open spaces and campgrounds. All facilities are closed, including restrooms, river access points, and trailheads.
“This emergency closure is for the maintenance of public health and safety and is in direct response to guidance from state and federal health officials,” a press release said.
Last week, Cassie Branstetter, BNR branch chief of interpretation, was asked if there was a plan to open the park at the same time some businesses in the state might open.
Branstetter said park officials are making preparations for the time when the park could be opened.
However, that opening decision will be made based on guidance from federal, state and local health officials, as well as local authorities in the area.
Branstetter said the governor’s recommendation to close the river weighed strongly in the decision to close the river.
In his daily briefing last Tuesday, Hutchinson was asked if there were plans to loosen restrictions on the lodging industry.
“The short answer is, ‘no,’” Hutchinson said. Recreational travel is being discouraged and housing accommodations are limited to only certain people traveling professionally.
By the same token, the river is another decision point that is difficult.
“There’s many that want to be able to come to that, but if you open that up, it has to be open nationally,” Hutchinson said. “And so that, once again, invites people from other states that are here and that’s what we’ve tried to diminish.”
State Rep. Keith Slape, a former Newton County sheriff, said he had asked the governor to ask that the river be closed after the long weekend that saw so much trouble.
As of Friday, Slape said there was no real appetite to open the Buffalo National River in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
