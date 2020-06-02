LITTLE ROCK -- Bank OZK has announced contributions totaling $220,000 to 25 food banks in communities Bank OZK serves across the states of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and New York.
The public health crisis caused by COVID-19 has placed significant demands on food banks across our communities. School closures, unemployment and other factors are driving more individuals to rely on local food banks.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has affected public health and the economic livelihood of so many in our communities. Bank OZK is directing resources to 25 community food banks who have taken swift action to provide higher levels of support and resources,” said Angela Hudson, Director of Corporate Responsibility at Bank OZK.
“Local food banks have volunteer and partner resources to acquire and distribute food efficiently to those who need it most. And our experience is that food banks do so much more than feed people; they bring stability, continuity and hope to people in need and build stronger communities meal by meal,” Hudson added.
Bank OZK’s contributions will provide over 1 million meals and feed approximately 526,219 individuals. The Bank selected 25 local food banks with outstanding records of service in markets Bank OZK serves. Twenty-four of the food banks are regional Feeding America affiliated food banks. Feeding America is the largest provider of charitable food assistance in the U.S., including disaster and emergency situations.
Arkansas Foodbank chief executive officer, Rhonda Sanders, added, “We’re so thankful for Bank OZK and their ongoing partnership with the Arkansas Foodbank. These funds will help us continue to serve our clients in central and southern Arkansas safely and effectively through acquiring and distributing more food to our community partners, and helping us pack and distribute additional emergency food boxes for our COVID-19 response.”
