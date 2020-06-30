“We’ve allowed ourselves to become nearly totally dependent on our erstwhile enemy — I don’t think that’s over stating it too much, or competitor at the very least.”
Randy Zook, president of the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce and Associated Industries of Arkansas
“Since China makes 97% of our antibiotics, do you see a wave of manufacturing from China coming back to the states in the future?”
Craig Campbell, president of the Boone County Economic Development Corporation asked Randy Zook what he thought about the situation with China and the pharmaceutical industry and how that would affect business here in the US.
Zook is the president of the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce and Associated Industries of Arkansas and spoke to the WIN II group during a virtual conference to area teachers, students and manufacturers.
WIN (Workforce Initiative Network) is a group of local manufacturers and prime businesses who closely work with Career Technical Education teachers and high school students in 16 area schools.
“I do indeed,” Zook said. “It’s not going to be quick. It’s not going to be simple or easy. We must do it. We’ve allowed ourselves to become nearly totally dependent on our erstwhile enemy — I don’t think that’s over stating it too much, or competitor at the very least. The Chinese want our standard of living and they are perfectly willing to take it away from us. It’s not only pharmaceuticals and PPE, we’ve gotten ourselves in a bind over. But it extends to strategic materials. One of the primary ones is computer chip boards. It’s hard to believe but the reality was, when we were screaming for ventilators when the pandemic first hit us, the biggest limitation to manufacturing ventilators here in the US was we could not make the circuit boards that controlled the operation of the ventilators. They were all made in China. That’s the bad news. The good news is a Taiwanese company announced two months ago they are building a $12 billion circuit board manufacturing facility in Phoenix, Arizona.
“So this is a harbinger of things to come. The manufacturing of strategic materials and devices will come back to the US. It’s a great opportunity for Arkansas to be pursuing those manufacturing and total sectors, like pharmaceuticals to bring them back to the US. We’ve got to have a workforce prepared to take those jobs and run with them.”
“We’ve got to make sure we become less dependent on PRC (People’s Republic of China). We’ve got to do it as fast as possible, but I think it will take several years.”
Campbell asked, “Are you seeing any economic indicators that manufacturing located in the northeast are considering more rural states?”
“One of the primary recommendations of the Task Force is to take up recruiting on both coasts, and big urban areas. We think there is a story to tell of a less populated state like Arkansas. We’ve got low utility and property costs, qualified capable people who want to work and are anxious to work,” Zook said.
“Career Technical Education and Industry Alignment is one of my favorite topics to talk about,” Zook said.
“We currently have temporary horrific unemployment numbers we are dealing with. At the same time, we have a new cohort of kids coming into the workforce. It’s a big challenge and problem. Enormous resources are available to help us get through this time,” Zook said.
“I’m confident we will prevail, but we have to get across this gap of confusion and frustration. I would encourage young people to be preparing for the enormous opportunities that will be available in this economy sooner than later.”
“In a few months, this economy will get back to something that will have a full head of steam and employers will be hollering for good, prepared, willing employees to engage with these opportunities,” Zook said.
Zook mentioned the fine industries that Harrison has that are great opportunities for students. “We have failed to convey to parents and students the range of opportunities. Harrison is loaded with companies that offer a rich range of opportunities.”
He explained that the situation is ripe for entrepreneurs to take advantage and start new businesses or re-energize an existing business.
He also mentioned having employability skills, regardless of the field of business. “We’ve got to do a better job of helping young people understand they are a brand. They are the brand manager for themselves. It’s their responsibility to come to the work opportunity prepared to engage.”
“I tell my grandkids, ‘Act interested, even if you aren’t. Learn how to do that, until you are interested.’ It’s one of those basic attributes employers look for. These attributes spell the difference in success and failure for the short run and long run.”
He encouraged the students to learn the skills the teacher is teaching about engaging with the interviewer, how to present yourself, how to prepare for an interview. All of these are teachable skills and business can help you enormously if you give them a chance. Business people across the state are saying to me almost daily, ‘I’m happy to help if they ask.’ So these companies are ready to engage and help you, and young people get better prepared.
Zook said employers are ready to engage the talent they need and want to move their business ahead.
“This crazy situation is loaded with time,” Zook said. “There are thousands of people not working and are in a position to better themselves. We aren’t going to snap back in the new few weeks. We are going to have at least until February or March in which people could be taking classes and prepare themselves to be more valuable to business.
“Three trillion dollars are sitting in banks or government agencies waiting to help business owners,” he said.
