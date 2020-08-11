Countryside at Rock Springs Assisted Living & Memory Care hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday morning, Aug. 6. Representatives from the construction and finance team as well as family members attended with the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Owner, Tara Box said expanding to Harrison has been a dream for several years and is finally coming true.
Three wings will be built first including the Memory Care wing. The second phase will be the cottages which include an enclosed garage for each unit. The gated community will also include walking trails, and a community building for meetings with family and guests.
The first phase will be 75 rooms, 50 for assisted living and 25 for memory care. The forty cottages will be 1,400 square feet duplexes. “We’ve had a lot of interest in the cottages and memory facility,” she said.
“We plan to open next summer. Josh with Butch May Construction is on track. When we get closer to opening, we will bring in a trailer to show our clients exactly what they will be getting,” Box said. “I’ve hired the services of an interior decorator from Milwaukee, Wisconsin who specializes in health care facilities.”
Harrison Mayor, Jerry Jackson thanked Tara for her investment in the community and asked how many she planned to employ.
“When we are open we will hire approximately 50 employees from the community.” Box is an RN and will be the administrator for the Harrison facility at first. “I plan to hire people in the community and will be here each day to make sure the state regulations are being followed until they learn all the procedures. Our phone number is here on the sign and trust me, they are calling.”
Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Bob Largent said, “This is a major investment and we appreciate this opportunity for the community. The impact will be phenomenal.”
“I appreciate the opportunity to serve the area,” Box said. “It’s been three-four years in the making. We are excited to expand to Harrison. I went to nursing school here and I have lots of family still in Harrison. I’ve been operating the Countryside Assisted Living in Huntsville for 25 years. I hope to continue that vision I have in Huntsville to Harrison,” she said.
Box thanked the banker, builder and architect for their work. She also thanked her parents and sisters, “We all work really hard at all of this. Thank you for coming out today to break some ground.”
For more information call (479) 738-1500. Countryside at Rock Springs Assisted Living & Memory Care will be located on 20 acres at the corner of Gipson Road and Rock Springs Road.
