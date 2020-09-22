Dr. Lowell Williams and Leap Kids Dental hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, Sept. 16.
Williams was born and raised in Harrison and returned in December 1972 to open a dental practice in the Savelle Building.
He and his wife, Debbie built and moved into the current location at 500 N. Main Street in 1975. “Debbie is not only a dental assistant she and our office manager, Vanessa Gibbins are the financial brains of our office,” Williams said.
Williams retired in 2013 and Gibbins injected, “and it lasted two weeks.” A friend in Little Rock begged for his help so Williams agreed to help. Then the practice sold to Rock Dental Brands and the friend passed away. The new company asked Williams to return to Harrison and open a practice for them, which he did in 2019.
Williams told the group he is the only licensed pediatric dentist from Fayetteville to Jacksonville and Springfield, Missouri to Conway.
A licensed pediatric dentist has to be accepted for an additional two years of residency after receiving their master's degree. Williams did his residency at the University of Tennessee Medical Center and Lebonheur Children’s Hospital.
“I treat all children up to the age of 21,” he said. “I also am certified to treat all specialities — including adult patients with special needs.”
“It’s been very rewarding to see the children and grandchildren of previous patients return. We’ve come full circle and seeing third generation patients now,” he said.
The Chamber ambassadors were excited and surprised to receive suckers from Dr. Williams after the tour of the office. Williams explained the “tooth shaped” suckers were invented by a dentist and are made without sugar and use only natural ingredients.
The Williams have six daughters and 12 grandchildren and have been married more than 40 years.
Hours are Tuesday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the office open on Mondays for scheduling. Visit LeapKidsDental.com to schedule appointments online. The phone number is (870) 444-6832.
