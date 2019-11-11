Gwen Hoffmann, chair of the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce board of directors, and assistant vice president, First National Bank of North Arkansas, Bob Largent, president/CEO of the Chamber, and Emilee Tucker, CTE coordinator, Ozarks Unlimited Resources Education Cooperative, announced the Fall 2019 WIN (Workforce Initiative Network) Summit will be held on Thursday, November 21, at the O.U.R. Cooperative conference center in Bellefonte.
Dr. Angela Kremers, director of the Arkansas Department of Education’s Career and Technical Education will headline the Summit as the keynote speaker at lunch. CTE teachers, counselors and administrators from the Co-op's 21 schools will gather to learn the latest about career and technical education, the WIN program and the significant opportunities it provides their students who elect not to attend college.
Continuing the partnership with the Boone County Economic Development Corporation, each school will receive copies of the newly printed WIN Catalog for each of their eighth through twelfth grade students. The agenda also includes motivational speaker Ashley Cross, a CTE student success and recognition session, live virtual industry tours of Pace Industries, WestRock and Thorpe, and an update from the Springdale Chamber of Commerce and their AIM program (similar to WIN).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.