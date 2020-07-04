From the Chamber’s President/CEO … July 2020
Just when we think the ‘new normal’ is about to begin, we see COVID-19 spikes, and so a ‘reset’ begins. Precautions are – and will become more of – a necessity going forward. In this environment, June was busy for your Chamber, and July is ramping up to be even more so.
I must begin this note though with a personal, heartfelt thanks to Sarah Watkins. Sarah, the Chamber’s office manager the past almost 12 years, retired June 30. She’s been a cheerleader for our community the past 40-plus years. We’ll miss Sarah’s smile and laughter at 621 East Rush Ave, but wish her the absolute best in her new adventures.
The WIN II Summit, held virtually on June 9, was a huge success! Some 95 career and technical education teachers and counselors, industry representatives, and this year, students, participated in a full day of learning about opportunities in local manufacturing, industry and prime businesses. Participants heard from the President of the Arkansas State Chamber, the State Director of CTE and North Arkansas College about the future of industry and manufacturing in Arkansas.
Last month, the Chamber was pleased to recognize the community for their peaceful demonstrations following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Both community members and local, state and national law enforcement agencies received proclamations thanking them for their stand and peaceful assembly on June 4 and 5, as they continue to reveal Harrison-Boone County as a tolerant, hospitable community. Becky and I, along with our family, are proud to call this place home!
Our proactive work on the business and economic development front the past fifteen months is paying dividends. We’re pleased to welcome Hank’s Furniture back to Harrison today, adding five additional employees and investing over $200,000 in a major renovation. We’re especially pleased to announce that the new owner of STRAND Composites, Clint Broome, has decided to keep the manufacturing plant in Harrison as the business retools its operations in the former Thorpe Plant Services location on Industrial Park Road.
Along with these two, we’re excited to promote the over twenty new main street businesses that have opened in Harrison since March with ribbon-cutting and grand opening programs coming soon!
Your Chamber is here for the business community. From our comprehensive COVID-19 information and community event message board, to ensuring that every business is afforded the resources they need, we want the best for everyone. We ARE making a difference in our business community and its prosperity. Thanks for your enthusiastic support.
Taking care of business! We are#believeboonecounty! Cheers, Bob
