As June begins, we’re thankful that businesses are beginning to reopen. There are lots of unanswered questions as we start the ‘new normal,’ but at least there seems to be light at the end of the tunnel.
Your Chamber started a busy month of business-focused engagements this week. First, we held a coffee with the Boone County leadership team on Thursday, June 4. Judge Hathaway and his department heads gathered virtually to let the community know what’s happening and what’s planned for the County. Sponsored by North Arkansas College, your elected leaders provided opening comments, and then responded to a number of questions, live on You Tube. Visit harrison-chamber.com to hear a recording of the elected leadership coffee.
With a continued focus of our workforce, and partnering with the O.U.R. Education Services Cooperative and the Boone County Economic Development Corporation, we’ll hold the second Workforce Initiative Network (WIN) Summit on Tuesday, June 9. The program will bring together career and technical education (CTE) teachers, counselors and administrators from the Co-op’s 21 area schools with local business and industry to foster a broader understanding of the availability of jobs after high school for those students not planning to attend college. And this year, since the Summit will be virtual on Zoom, all 9 through 12 graders are invited to ‘tour’ five local businesses to see the opportunities, first-hand, that are available to them. In addition, the school staff will hear from the President of the Arkansas State Chamber, the State Director of CTE and Dr Esters, president, North Arkansas College about the future of industry and manufacturing in Arkansas.
Thursday, June 11, the Small Biz Connection will host a hands-on, in-person social media workshop sponsored by Cox Business. The first 15 businesses that sign up will have personal, one-on-one tutoring learning how to develop an effective social media campaign to reach their audience and highlight their product or service. The community is blessed to have several really talented social media experts and they’ll lead this program. If you want to make a positive impact on your sales and services in the ‘new normal,’ you won’t want to miss this exciting and educational workshop. Visit harrison-chamber.com for details and to register.
Our Economic Recovery Task Force continues to meet weekly with a cross-section of over 50 community leaders engaged on how to reopen local businesses effectively and safely. Vital updates and resources are shared, with the sole intent of expedited economic recovery amidst the required precautions.
As I’ve said before, your Chamber is here for the business community. From our comprehensive COVID-19 information and community event message board, to ensuring that every business is afforded the resources they need, we’re only interested in the best for everyone. We ARE making a difference in our business community and its prosperity. Thank you for your support.
Taking care of business … as we help #flatten the curve! We are#believeboonecounty! Always #check6! Cheers, Bob
