Arkansas Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin was the headline speaker at the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce’s first-ever Economic Development Summit this week and bragged on the WIN (Workforce Initiative Network) magazine.

Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin held up a sample of the WIN publication at the Economic Development Leaders Summit on Oct. 8 and said:

“I want to focus on what you and a lot of other communities are doing in workforce training. I’m very excited about this. And you companies that aren’t here yet, ought to be here immediately. Before everybody else does. What Arkansas is doing for workforce training is exciting and essential,” he said. “Our whole country got it wrong as a culture, and we are still battling it.”

Griffin said when he graduated from high school in 1986 there were two paths. “College,” or “Other.” 

 “When families learned your child was not going to a four year college, it was like bad news, or your child was a failure. Our culture communicated that fact. We told everybody that’s what you have to do to be successful. That’s wrong. It’s time we change that way of thinking.”

“First, everybody is created unique. We each have our own gifts and everybody has a gift. You can’t pigeonhole a person. They aren’t cookie cutters,” he said.

“Second, we have to realize that all work is honorable, not just work that involves a four-year degree.”

