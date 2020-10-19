Making the half-cent gasoline sales tax permanent – an economic development need
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson has made the passage of ballot Issue 1 his priority for the November 3 election. Issue 1 would amend the state constitution to make permanent a 0.5% sales tax, authorized by Issue 1 of 2012, with revenue directed to state and local transportation, including highways, roads, and bridges. The sales tax was temporarily authorized by voters in 2012 and set to expire in 2023. The sales tax would not be applied to food or food ingredients.
The Department of Finance and Administration estimated that the 0.5% sales tax authorized by the amendment would generate $293.7 million in revenue based on 12 months of collections. It would be allocated in the following way:
70% ($205.59 million) to state highways,
15% ($44.055 million) to county transportation, and
15% ($44.055 million) to city transportation.
Melissa Collins, Chair of the Chamber’s Board of Directors said, “The business community relies on safe roads, bridges and infrastructure to keep the economy flowing. That’s especially true here in Harrison and Boone County where we’ve developed a transportation mini-hub and have fourteen major manufacturing businesses that all rely on our highways to get their raw materials here and final products to market.”
Chairman of the Chamber’s Public Policy Committee, Jim Holland, president of Phillips Media, and his team have followed the evolution of Issue 1 throughout the year. He emphasized, “This is not a new sales tax. It is simply a continuation of the half-cent gasoline tax that has been in existence since 2012.”
Chamber President/CEO, Bob Largent added, “While the state will prosper with the passage of Issue 1 on Nov. 3, each of the county’s eleven municipalities will also receive specific sales tax turn back funds directed to their local road and bridge projects. Along with those coming to Boone County, the funds amount to nearly $1 million annually just for our area.”
Realizing the local economic impact of the issue, Holland and committee members Kris Greening, North Arkansas College Director of Human Resources, Chonda Tapley, Director, Harrison Housing Authority, Chief Chris Graddy, Harrison Police Department, and Kelsey Bardwell, of the Sprott, Golden and Bardwell law firm, requested the Chamber Board consider a resolution in support of this critical act, which they unanimously passed at the Sept. 15 meeting. The resolution notes, “Continuation of the sales and use tax will ensure future investment in the state highway system, county roads, city streets, and bridges. It will create jobs, aid in economic development, improve quality of life, and provide additional transportation infrastructure.” Holland concluded by urging all citizens of Boone County to “VOTE FOR Ballot Issue 1 on Nov. 3.”
