KBHQ Radio joined the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce and hosted a ribbon cutting on Thursday, Sept. 17.
Mickey Klein moved to Harrison in 1992 and four years ago started the radio station to promote tourism and music education in area schools. "We are a fully FCC licensed broadcast station that also streams on the internet."
Klein said, “After working almost five years to get things started as Harrison’s Community Station it’s a pleasure to be part of the Chamber now.”
“I want KBHQ to be the ‘next door neighbor’ station,” he said. “Everything we play is by request from anything older than 2005. The music changes continuously throughout the day. We have local news and weather and cover events. Being the only local-owned full-service radio station in town, we are owned by a non-profit organization, North Arkansas Performing Artists Coalition (NAPAC). We promote independent bands and put on events to support music in the schools. We appreciate a lot of the great businesses in town who support us.”
Mayor Jerry Jackson said, “You can listen from your computer or an app on your phone. Welcome to the Chamber.” Jackson began playing the station from his smartphone for the group.
Q-Rock is a non-profit station listeners can follow on the internet at kbhqonline.com/ or from an app on a smartphone or located at 100.7 FM.
With more than 40 years of experience in the business he was excited to get the station on the air on April 16, 2015.
“Our agreement with North Arkansas Performing Artists Coalition (NAPAC) is to showcase those local musicians who believe in their work,” he said. “Sometimes other stations won’t give local musicians a chance if they don’t have a big record deal with a major label. But this partnership allows listeners to download the songs just like nationally known musicians.”
Ozarks Q-ROCK (KBHQ-FM) features Classic Rock of the 70's thru early 2000's. All requests - all the time. Harrison's community radio station is supported entirely by sponsorships and donations to promote independent music, and support music in school and operated by a volunteer staff.
Klein said, “KBHQ was created to keep emphasis on ‘local’ radio, while giving performing artists an opportunity not available through ‘commercial’ radio. From the support generated through the radio station, NAPAC creates various events and promotions which feature independent bands. Proceeds from these events and promotions are then divided by the area school music programs which participate in these events. NAPAC is an Arkansas registered nonprofit organization 501(c)3 status pending.”
