“Seed Digging is based on a simple idea that each of us have an invisible garden inside of our heart. In those gardens, we have weeds and flowers. The ‘weeds’ represent those emotional and behavioral problems in our lives that cause problems for us and those around us,” Shawna Burns, LPC, LADAC said in her book Seed Digging.
Burns graduated from Western Grove High School, played basketball for North Arkansas College and graduated with her Masters Degree in Rehabilitation Counseling about 15 years ago. She is a licensed professional counselor and licensed alcohol and drug abuse counselor-clinical supervisor.
Burns started with school based mental health and was the director of Youth Bridge. “It was my goal to get some of the programs into rural schools so these little ones could have access to mental health.”
“I know ‘seed digging’ is a funny term, and I’ve had teachers ask their principals if they are working in the garden when they see my seminar listed on a schedule.”
“I was raised with parents who loved me very much and a wonderful family. But I fell into child abuse outside our home environment and my parents never knew. I had lots of counseling as a teenager. I had eating disorders, and didn’t want to live. I ended up in Children’s Hospital — all while playing basketball. None of my friends knew. I was on lots of medications. But nothing stopped the depression and eating disorders.”
“At the age of 25, a pastor friend and mentor tried a different technique with me. It was a miraculously moment in my life when I realized I was worth something and I wasn’t a piece of junk. I realized I could get over my stuff.”
Being submerged in mental health for 15 years, she realized there are lots of models that can heal and get to the root of a problem.
“That’s where the idea of seed digging came from — through my healing journey.”
She slowly began converting that process into a language for kids. In her brain she kept seeing the kids like a beautiful garden.
“I kept thinking, ‘there is nothing wrong with these kids. Just like there is nothing wrong with me. There are weeds in my garden. There are problems, but the kid is not the weed.’ I took a lot of things I learned from being a teacher, counselor and converted them into techniques to use with kids.”
“I tell kids there is nothing wrong with you. You’ve just got some weeds. The weeds are the behaviors, sad thoughts, anger outbursts, getting in trouble at school. But you also have flowers and the flowers represent the positive, happy things in your life,” she said.
Burns said there are a lot of good things out there that will chop the weeds in half — medication, temporary coping skills, a lot of bandages that work for a short time.
“But if we keep putting a bandage on a deep infection, the child will get worse. Suicide is the second leading cause of death in our state. I think that’s the problem.”
She tells teachers, “We’ve got to see these kids differently. There is hope. I train in school districts and use the language of love. There is one common denominator. You have to see their heart. We have to see them through the eyes of love. You have to see their heart. If all you see is the weeds, you’ll get frustrated.”
“When your eyes change, the most amazing thing happens. The child realizes they are loved, valuable and they are worth it.”
“Seed digging is treatment at the root. We replace the weeds with the thoughts and language of love.”
Burns has written a children’s book, “Charlie and the Yucky, Stinky, No-Good Fruit.” She has also authored “Seed Digging” with the subtitle, “A Simple Technique that Leads to Incredible Inner Peace.”
Parents and teachers are invited to visit seeddiggingtraining.com to view training videos and suicide prevention information.
Burns has added other professionals, Cassandra Elledge, LPC, SDP-A; Stephen Powers, LAC, SDP and Acacia Johnson, LPC, SDP to the team.
The website states, “The Seed Digging Training Programs aim to help you see children and adults with a new set of ‘eyes’ and at the heart of who they are, instead of defining them based on their behaviors. You will understand that emotional and behavioral problems and addictions are only symptoms that are pointing to a deeper problem that can be directly tied to healing of the inner self.”
“We have to change our approach. Even with horrific issues, you can survive and thrive,” Burns said.
The Seed Digging Wellness and Training Center started small several years ago and has quickly outgrown their space. They recently moved into a new facility at 15 North Main Street. Many insurance companies are accepted as well as a cash pay rate. Burns said there are additional options if a client needs financial assistance. Office hours are Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The phone number is (870) 204-6016.
