The American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys has recognized the exceptional performance of Arkansas’s Personal Injury Law Firm, Sprott, Golden & Bardwell as Two Year 10 Best Personal Injury Law Firm for Client Satisfaction.
The American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys is a third-party attorney rating organization that publishes an annual list of the Top 10 Personal Injury attorneys in each state. Attorneys who are selected to the "10 Best" list must pass AIOPIA's rigorous selection process, which is based on client and/or peer nominations, thorough research, and AIOPIA’s independent evaluation. AIOPIA's annual list was created to be used as a resource for clients during the attorney selection process.
One of the most significant aspects of the selection process involves attorneys' relationships and reputation among his or her clients. As clients should be an attorney's top priority, AIOPIA places the utmost emphasis on selecting lawyers who have achieved significant success in the field of personal injury law without sacrificing the service and support they provide. Selection criteria therefore focus on attorneys who demonstrate the highest standards of client satisfaction.
A spokesman for AIOPIA said, “We congratulate Sprott, Golden & Bardwell on this achievement and we are honored to have their firm listed as a Two Year AIOPIA 10 Best.”
Contact Sprott, Golden & Bardwell at 600 W. Central Ave. or call (870) 741-3633.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.