New owners keeps manufacturing facility on Industrial Park Road
HOUSTON, TEXAS —Thorpe Specialty Service Corporation of Houston, TX, announced last week that one of its corrosion resistant products plants, Thorpe Plant Services of Harrison, has been purchased by new owners. The ownership group are the former owners of Plant Maintenance Services, which owned and operated the facility from 2012 until the sale to Thorpe in 2015.
The plant’s two buildings, totaling 157,000 square feet, are located on 13 acres at 228 Industrial Park Rd. The manufacturing facility, originally built in 1977, has seen several different business names through the years, Tankinetics, STRAND, Plant Maintenance Services, and since 2015, Thorpe Plant Services. As the world’s leading manufacturer of custom FRP (fiber-reinforced plastic) products, the Harrison plant produces tanks for a number of prestigious clients, including DuPont, Oxy Chemicals, Bayer, Proctor and Gamble, Chevron, Monsanto, and Dow Chemical, among others.
“We’re thrilled to be able to keep the manufacturing facility here in Harrison. Our team of almost 100 people is second to none when it comes to expertise and quality production of FRP products,” said Clint Broome, the new operator. Broome, who comes to Harrison and STRAND with over 20-years’ experience in the industry added, “I’m personally excited to be part of the new STRAND team and move with my family back to the Harrison community.”
Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce President/CEO, Bob Largent, said, “We’re thrilled to welcome Clint and STRAND to the community. Keeping the plant and its workforce here is important for the entire region. And as the premier FRP vessel manufacturer in the country, STRAND will continue to keep Harrison on the map as a valued center for industry and manufacturing.”
Craig Campbell, president of the Boone County Economic Development Corporation, echoed Largent’s words, adding, “Clint’s decision to keep STRAND in Harrison speaks volumes for our workforce overall and his desire for outstanding productivity and efficiency to maintain his customers’ satisfaction. This means so much to our manufacturing base locally.”
