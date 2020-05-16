May 4-9 was Economic Development Week. Fortunately for the nine-county district, The NWAEDD (Northwest Arkansas Economic Development District) promotes economic development every day of the year and is located in Harrison.
“We are here to help the citizens of northwest Arkansas in any way possible,” executive director Joe Willis said. “If they have a need for something and they don’t know where to go, please contact us. If we aren’t able to directly assist them, we will know where to send them. And we won’t just send them. We will take them and hold their hands.”
Their services are so vast, most people know nothing about what the “building with the alphabet letters on the sign” even does.
Located behind Coltons in the parking lot of Ozark Crossing, NWAEDD offers three primary services to the community — Community and Economic Development; North Arkansas Transportation Service; and Workforce Development.
Under the direction of Joe Willis, “The District” is the agency the government uses to funnel federal dollars into communities. Willis said, “I’ve worked here for five years and we are still trying to let people know what we do. We service 72 cities in our nine county area and that is a total of 81 entities, from sizes like Pindall and Zinc to Fayetteville, Springdale and Rogers. We serve approximately 600,000 people.
“It’s an interesting time for our division. We have been working on matching park grants for Harrison like the Rotary Wonder Willa Park all the way to $1.7 million for a rural hospital grant,” Willis said. “We are going to see a record number of funding come through our offices this year.”
“The NWAEDD is a well-kept secret,” Willis said.
The District was originally set up as part of the Great Society in 1965 and a part of the Department of Commerce. The Federal government encouraged the states to set up districts to serve as a liaison between local groups and access to those with power. In 1969, Arkansas was divided into eight districts. Willis said at that time, Harrison was just as large as Fayetteville or Springdale and more centrally located, so the home office for this district was set up here. Some districts serve six to 12 counties. All are private, non-profit districts with 51 percent elected officials on the board of directors. The board is made up of 27 board members, nine county judges, some mayors and someone from the private sector.
“With that structure we can do just about anything,” Willis said. “We manage programs, solid waste districts and transportation. We work very hard on the right image. We ‘get’ to say yes to projects.”
Patty Methvin is the Workforce Administrator director and focuses on dislocated workers. “We have money available for someone without a job to take classes right now, while they have time. They can improve or refresh their skills and get a better job when this pandemic has improved.”
“We work a lot with North Arkansas College,” Methvin said. “They are very ‘nimble’ to create self-paced classes right now. We have two available that teach Microsoft Office skills and two that deal with industry safety. We also work with the University of Arkansas Global Campus in Rogers that is distance learning only. They have 75 classes that the District pays for. So your educational upgrade could be for free.”
Methvin said she also has apprenticeship grants for CNAs, bilingual assistants, interpreters for the deaf, IT, plumbers and electricians. “We have 434 apprenticeship applications available. Anyone can think out of the box and earn and learn.”
Jack Chisum is the director of the North Arkansas Transportation Service (NATS). “I get to work with the heroes of this organization,” he said. Chisum usually manages a team of 55 part time and full time drivers. “We normally have a city route that is suspended at this time due to the virus,” he said. “But we have not suspended the curb-to-curb service we provide for any age person who needs to go to a doctor in Little Rock, Fayetteville or Springfield. We also take people to the beauty shop, dialysis or wound care, the grocery store and hardware shop.”
The city limits curb to curb service does cost the rider $3 a stop. Cash, checks or monthly vouchers are accepted. Calling ahead to schedule appointments is a good practice. Some travel expenses to doctors etc. are covered by Medicaid.
NATS normally travels about 8,000 miles a month. “This is a partnership for us,” Chisum said. “We are always looking for ways to make things work for the community.”
Jeremy Ragland is the deputy director for the District. Part of his job is to submit grant applications. He recently received approval for the $1.75 million block grant for four area hospitals. NARMC received $500,000.
He recently applied for $5.2 million that will turn into 10 community grants for nonprofits like the Senior Center, and Grandma’s House to open a satellite in Baxter County.
“We apply for rural community grants who have a population of 3,000 or less.They do a wide range of grant applications. Sometimes it’s for a water project a community needs.
Another recent grant provided $1.5 million for Springdale and Lead Hill received the lawn mowers they requested,” Ragland said. “Both projects were just as important to those communities. We care about all nine of the counties we represent.”
“We helped Rotary with the matching grants they needed for the Wonder Willa Park. Because of their fundraising efforts, donations and grants, there is almost no city dollars in that new park,” Ragland said.
Mt. Judea just received a new fire truck. “There are so many small communities with needs. We are happy to help,” Ragland said.
Ragland added, “We have $16.5 million grant awards we are administering for nine counties right now.”
The City of Harrison received $1.6 million for the Goblin Drive Improvements and Wonder Willa Park Project received $254,000 in grants.
Susan Sangren has been with the District since 1977 and coordinates the service delivery among the partner agencies in the Arkansas Workforce Center. In Harrison the partners are NWAEDD, Arkansas Division of Workforce Services, Arkansas Rehabilitation Services, and Division of Services for the Blind. Sangren is also the director of the WIOA programs. This includes the Youth, Adult and Dislocated Worker (DLW) program and the National Emergency Grants (NEG).
NWAEDD is located at 818 Hwy. 62/65 North. The phone number is (870) 741-6884. Visit nwaedd.org for more information and services available.
