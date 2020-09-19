Interactive tours available at NAC
State leaders are turning to a new interactive learning experience to try and boost Arkansas declining skilled labor workforce.
Be Pro Be Proud is a workforce development project designed to help close the skills-gap in Arkansas. The initiative, led by Associated Industries of Arkansas, is spearheading the movement to bring a new generation of pride, progress, and professionals to Arkansas skilled workforce, according to beprobeproud.org.
The custom-designed mobile workshop is a 78-foot custom built trailer and has 13 interactive stations for students to try out various technical professions. The Be Pro Be Proud mobile workshop will be at the North Arkansas College (NAC) North Campus on Thursday, September 24, 2020, from 9 AM-3 PM. Tours are available to high school students, college students, and the public.
NAC is hosting the mobile workshop which has made stops at local high schools in Boone and Marion counties over the last couple of weeks.
An estimated 2 million skilled labor jobs will be vacant by 2025, mainly due to an aging workforce. Over 23% of Arkansas skilled laborers are at or near retirement age with 49% being age 45 and older.
Be Pro Be Proud aims to increase interest in skilled labor and trade jobs by presenting hands-on module activities such as welding, carpentry, and commercial driving. It will also educate job candidates about various aspects of trade jobs, including the increasing demand for skilled workers, salary range and benefits.
Be Pro Be Proud is especially marketed toward students by emphasizing the cost of job certifications in various skilled labor fields, which are often less costly than a four-year degree.
Email nbonds@northark.edu for more information about the upcoming Be Pro Be Proud visit to NAC or contact Nell Bonds, dean of community outreach and technical programs at (870) 391-3181.
