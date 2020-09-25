If you’re looking for something fun to do with friends, family or a group of co-workers, indoor mini golf is just a few minutes away in Branson, Missouri. The Harrison, Boone County area is considered part of their “locals” area and is half price.
Chris Wainscott is the general manager for a corporation who owns Branson Pitch Axe (located across from the Titanic Museum) and Coral Reef Mini Golf.
Coral Reef Mini Golf is an air conditioned or heated indoor 18-hole mini golf course.
The corporation purchased the building six years ago and wanted the space for storage for their resort. But Wainscott asked them to give the indoor mini-golf a try, and they agreed. It has just recently been remodeled from a cowboys versus aliens western theme to Coral Reef underwater tiki theme.
“It’s a challenging full 18-holes of mini golf,” he said. “There is also space for a snack bar, arcade and air hockey plus a seating area to watch golfers.”
A giant colorful rocking chair greets guests as they arrive and lots of selfies and group photos are taken in the chair.
The Coral Reef Mini Golf is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. If you live in the area locals can play for $5 a game.
The ax throwing location also has a massive game room and Wainscott said it’s easy to spend four hours just playing games. The axe is 1.5 pounds and instructors are available to teach the guest how to throw it. Each person gets a full hour to throw the axe for $20.
“These are the new activities for millennials. They enjoy mini golf, bowling and throwing an ax at a wooden target. There are massive leagues and tournaments on ESPN. People love it,” he said.
Coral Reef Mini Golf is located at 200 S. Wildwood Drive. The phone number is (417) 320-6214. Hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.