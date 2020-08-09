The U.S. Coin Task Force convened by the Federal Reserve issued a statement last Friday describing a coin circulation slowdown and urging consumers to get coins back into use. The task force urged consumers to start spending the coins they have at home. “The public needs to understand that the circulation slowdown is not a coin shortage.”
Of the $48 billion in coins already in circulation, most is sitting dormant inside America’s 128 million households, the Federal Reserve reported.
“As people have changed their spending habits, and coin-intensive businesses and financial institution lobbies have been less accessible, the nation’s coin is pooling in change jars, in car cup holders and in shuttered businesses making it difficult for the businesses of this country to get the coin that they need to support cash transactions.”
Gwen Hoffmann, chairman of the finance subgroup reporting to the Economic Recovery Task Force via Google Hangouts, encouraged the public to cash in their coins at their local bank.
Hoffmann also reported on some positive effects the economy is experiencing in spite of the COVID-19 restrictions.
On the national level, PayPal is seeing 1.7 million new merchant accounts in the second quarter, which is triple the amount it usually adds per quarter. “PayPal reported 70% of businesses have made changes to operations to accommodate their customers during the pandemic, with 35% expanding the use of digital payments,” she said.
PayPal said merchants using online tools say their business makes at least half of its sales digitally. “Businesses that maximize online tools will fare better than those relying on traditional avenues reaching customers.”
Hoffmann reported more than 480 trade groups representing a broad range of industries sent a letter to Congress urging support for liability relief provisions included in the Safe to Work Act. “These provisions protect healthcare workers, providers and facilities, businesses, nonprofits and educational institutions from crippling litigation resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said.
“Mortgage demands remain strong as interest rates remain historically low,” she said.
Under commercial and industrial loans, 25% of banks saw stronger demand among all sizes of entities; the remaining saw less C & I loans among all sizes, especially small commercial.
Nearly two-thirds of banks reported falling demand for credit card loans, while nearly half said demand fell for car loans due to lack of inventory.
The manufacturing sector showed growth in July. The ISM Manufacturing Index was at 54.2% in July, which is up 1.6 percentage points from the month prior. Of the 18 industries tracked, 13 reported growth, while three reported contraction and two held steady.
Hoffmann said most local bank lobbies are open by appointment.
