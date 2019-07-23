The 24th Arkansas Hot Air Balloon State Championship — Celebration in the Sky — is scheduled for the weekend of Sept. 6-8 and events are still being planned.
The organizing committee met last Friday morning, July 19, to talk about all the activities they want to offer to the public.
A tribute to the late Jim McCammon by the Harrison Fire Department will kick off events on Friday night for the weekend. A concert will be hosted on Friday night and some skydivers will be jumping Friday night as part of the Rotary fundraiser.
Brick Oven Pizza will sponsor a beer and wine garden Friday night and Saturday.
CASA Kid’s Fest will have inflatables Friday night and Saturday for kids to play in. Fire and police vehicles are scheduled to be available for kids to see.
The Boone County Regional Airport will sponsor the Kendall Fowler Fly-In and an FAA safety course for pilots will be Saturday at 10 a.m.
“There will be lots of planes on display Saturday for the public to see and get a chance to visit with the pilots,” said Boone County Regional Airport manager Judy McCutcheon.
Arkansas Helicopters will offer rides Saturday. Tethered rides and balloon glow are set for Saturday night.
Tandem skydiving will be available as a Rotary fundraiser during the weekend. Jump times are being reserved by contacting Layne Ragsdale at (870) 715-9904. Cost is $500 per jumper. If friends and family schedule together, the price is $400 each, and $450 for frequent jumpers.
A kids stage is being discussed for Saturday with demonstrations from The Home Depot and face painting for kids.
Rotary is also sponsoring a Beetle Give-A-Way with the opportunity for someone to win a classic VW.
T-shirts will be printed on site. Aviation vendors, food and retail vendors are welcome. Forms can be found on the website.
More details and event times will be released soon. Just save the dates, Friday and Saturday, Sept. 6 and 7, for Celebration in the Sky at the Boone County Regional Airport located at 2524 Airport Road. Social media pages are being updated and will be available soon.
Hot air balloons are scheduled to be flying during the weekend. Balloons usually race early Saturday and Sunday morning, weather permitting.
For more information, contact Matt Bell at the CVB office by calling (870) 741-1789.
