“Things are just weird,” Scott Tennyson said before the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce monthly board meeting was held this week from conference calls and the internet. Others agreed.
Board chairman Melissa Collins tried to get the board to interact and speak up during the May meeting, but most members were satisfied to stay muted.
All of the directors were in attendance one way or the other and listened to the monthly reports and announcements and voted when needed.
Collins kept saying, “I can hardly wait to get everyone in the same room again, you are just too quiet today.”
Since the board set the 2020 budget in November 2019, a lot of changes have happened. Treasurer Scott Miller, said, “Expenses are up and revenue is down. In November we aggressively front loaded the budget. We went from hosting events that would bring in revenue to an economic development focus based on support from the city and county. Then COVID-19 sucker punched us and we’ve been in survivor mode. We have received the second installment from the city and are extremely grateful.”
The finance committee made the decision to reset or re-project the budget for the rest of the year using numbers from January to April.
The chamber began the year with a strong balance and had projected to be $66,000 ahead for the year before the virus hit. The board voted unanimously to approve the new revised budget.
Collins reminded the board, “We used to have the Crawdad Days revenue and had planned on Leadercast revenue in May. The staff at the chamber is participating in a shared work week program that will save us $5,000 in salaries and Bob has limited purchases during this time.”
“Surprisingly we are still seeing new investors join the chamber and that’s encouraging with all that’s going on,” she said. “And we still have opportunities for sponsors.”
Chamber president/CEO Bob Largent reported that he had received notification Sunday night by email that the chamber’s EIDL SBA grant of $4,000 had been approved. “We don’t have the money yet, but it has been approved,” he said.
The chamber is making plans to continue some activities such as the Elected Leadership Coffee on Thursday, June 4. Largent said Boone County Judge Robert Hathaway and his department heads will be in the JPH Center and the event will be broadcast live to the community. North Arkansas College and college president Dr. Randy Esters are sponsors.
Largent reminded the board the city of Harrison was featured in the previous meeting.
Also on the schedule is the WIN 2 Summit on June 9, from the site of the OUR Cooperative. Counselors and teachers will be attending virtually, and all students grades 9-12 will be invited to join for the live afternoon tour of six major industries in the area.
Collins said, “It is evident the chamber is still ‘taking care of business.’ We’ve had to change direction in our methods, but I have to hand it to them. They are working hard to continue these projects, including the weekly Economic Recovery Task Force meetings. These have been very well received and have about 40-50 people engaged in the design to reopen the area for business. This shows the importance to our community and I’m proud of the Chamber for this work.”
All aspects of social media have played an important role in the chamber during this time of quarantine and closed businesses. Wilson Marseilles, director of investors and marketing, reported on some recent videos the chamber has produced about Economic Development Week and a video from the ambassadors has reached thousands of views. Collins asked Marseilles to demonstrate how to “like” and “share” events from the chamber and local businesses to help promote each other.
“Please ‘like’ the chamber’s Facebook page, follow and share it. We are pretty proud of it,” Marseilles said.
Marseilles also reported on new investors. Food Bank of North Central Arkansas, Becky McGowan with Logotology, Leslie Wright Productions and Luxe on Rush has recently joined the chamber.
Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson reported, “I just want to thank the chamber board of directors. I get a lot of calls from people wanting help. I can always count on getting a ‘yes’ when I ask for your assistance.”
Jackson said the college and the JPH Center have been a great location to host meetings for social distancing. Yet, small enough to hear each other. The Harrison City Council has been meeting there and will continue during the month of June. “We also have a meeting scheduled for June 18 to talk about the public safety building.”
Jackson reported Boston Mountain will continue to test individuals for the virus on Thursdays. Last Thursday they tested 153 at the Middle School. “I think it’s important to test people without symptoms too, since they say 25% of people can carry the virus without symptoms at all,” Jackson said. “I think Boone County is doing a great job. Now we are one of the counties who have issued the most tests. All four of our cases have recovered.”
Convention and Visitors Bureau director Matt Bell said, “We are still getting at least 750 requests a week for motorcycle guides. This will be a big boost for our area and place some out-of-state travelers in our hotels and lodges.”
“We’ve also partnered for free with the state of Arkansas and Department of Heritage campaign to advertise on television and radio. Phase one will be in-state ads, then the surrounding area, then national commercials. We get a few seconds on those ads, and are excited about that,” Bell said.
Bell also reported the remodeled bathroom project with the Roundup Club is now in good shape. “Also the latest mural project which features Dogpatch is completed on the west side of the buildings where Dollar General is located downtown.”
The CVB has also approved an $18,000 update in the electrical system at the fairgrounds.
“We are still investing in the community,” Bell said. “Because we came into this with strong reserves, we haven’t had any layoffs or had to halt business activity.”
Bruce Wiley reported for the economic development committee. “We still have about 750 employees who remain furloughed or laid off. But Wabash is back in production with their staff of more than 265 and I understand Pace Industries has returned to work with 243 employees. From what I’m hearing, industries are seeing an increase in orders. This is a great opportunity for business to move back to the United States and Arkansas is ripe to take advantage of these opportunities,” he said.
“I applaud the chamber for making the effort to keep business moving. ‘Rural’ is the new word for social distancing among industries,” Wiley added.
Largent said, “Our Economic Recovery Task Force is having a major impact. We are only one of five chambers in the state who are meeting to reopen strategically. The state chamber asked us to report to the 75 chamber executives. It was well received and more than 20 chambers requested information. People understand we are very serious about the task we have before us to reopen the economy.”
Largent announced a new service on the chamber’s website. “Pulse of Boone County is a partnership between Black Hills. The site shows real time data looking at economic demographics. This is a really powerful site and highlights the data that site selectors look for when moving an industry to the area.”
“This is not an inexpensive site and we appreciate our partnership with Black Hills. This will become a ‘go-to’ point for businesses. We are the only chamber in the state that has this information and we thank Black Hills for seeing the value of real-time economic data,” Largent said.
Jim Blackwell, executive director for Black Hills Corporation said, “We appreciate all the chamber has done, especially in the last 45 days, and glad to have a part in the economic development of our area.”
Visit harrison-chamber.com to see the “Pulse of Boone County” information as well as other COVID-19 SBA forms for area businesses.
Cutline for 5.21 Chamber
Donna Braymer/Staff
Wilson Marseilles (from left), Melissa Collins, chairman of the board, Bob Largent and Chris Heinen, secretary of the board, show off the new “Taking Care of Business” masks.
