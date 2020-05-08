The Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce has announced that it has reduced office hours beginning this week.
Chamber president/CEO Bob Largent said he consulted with the chamber’s executive committee to make the “difficult decision” that the chamber would reduce hours and participate in the state’s Shared Work Unemployment Compensation Program.
According to the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services, the program “provides an alternative for employers faced with a reduction in their work force. It allows an employer to divide available work or hours of work among a specific group(s) of employees in lieu of a layoff, and it allows the employees to receive a portion of their unemployment benefits while working reduced hours.”
“While staff hours have been cut 40% and we've each filed for Arkansas Unemployment Insurance for the reduced 16 hours weekly, our goal is to remain engaged with the community as much as possible,” Largent said in a statement.
Largent said the office will be open daily, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. COVID-19 information and resources will continue to be updated at www.harrison-chamber.com on the Community Message Board on a daily basis.
He said the chamber plans to continue to support the Harrison-Boone County business community with as much vigor as possible.
“Most importantly, we're continuing our economic development focus to ensure existing businesses are maintained and new businesses are recruited,” he said in the statement. “We'll not impede the progress made the past many months.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.