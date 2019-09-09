YELLVILLE — Marion County Sheriff Clinton Evans said an 18-year-old male subject from Yellville has been arrested in connection with a break-in and theft at Yellville-Summit School.
Records show Robert Trey Dickerson, 18, of Yellville was charged Monday in Marion County Circuit Court with commercial burglary, theft of property and first-degree criminal mischief.
Evans said Marion County Deputy and Yellville Summit school resource officer Eric Norberg reported on Sept. 4 that several buildings at the school had been burglarized.
An arrest affidavit by Deputy Silas M. Gibson said inspection of the multi-purpose building at the school showed a pile of shoes on the floor with a medium sized pry bar next to them. It appeared the dressing rooms had been rummaged through as well.
An iPad belonging to the Yellville-Summit School, and an iPad and laptop personally owned by the girls basketball coach were reported stolen from her office.
Investigators were notified that the high school office had been broken into through a window behind the secretary's area where the individual(s) then got into the secretary's desk and took keys and a key box.
ln the high school principal's office, his desk was gone through and Juul vaping equipment he had confiscated was missing.
The band room office was also gone through and papers thrown all around, while at least one electric guitar was reported stolen by the band director.
A window was broken out of the maintenance building as well as another classroom window. A dirty shoe print was found on a piece of paper on the window ledge behind the secretary's desk which was photographed and seized as evidence, the affidavit said.
The affidavit said investigators reviewed video surveillance footage and Gibson recognized Dickerson in the video. Another male subject with him was identified as a juvenile and was taken into custody.
The sheriff said Dickerson was interviewed at the Marion County Sheriff’s Office where he denied any involvement in the burglary.
Dickerson’s probation officer was notified of the incident and a subsequent search of Dickerson’s residence turned up the reported stolen property belonging to the Yellville-Summit School District, teachers of the school district and students of the school district, Evans said.
Records show Dickerson was still being held Monday in the Marion County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.