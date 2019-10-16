Boone County Circuit Court online records show formal charges have been filed against two men stemming from police pursuits less than two weeks apart.
Christopher Alberts, 50, of Springfield, Missouri, and Brandon Hinton, 33, of Hagerstown, Maryland, were both charged with fleeing in a vehicle and aggravated assault, among other violations, and were still being held Tuesday afternoon in the Boone County Jail awaiting court proceedings, records show.
An arrest affidavit by Harrison Police Patrolman David Alkire said he spotted a vehicle with one headlight out about 11:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, near the intersection of Highway 65 and Airport Road.
Alkire initiated a traffic stop, but the driver, later identified as Alberts, turned onto Airport Road and a pursuit ensued with speeds reaching 75-100 mph. The chase continued on Industrial Park Road with speeds over 100 mph and through red traffic signals at Goblin Drive and the north interchange.
Alberts continued southbound, then slammed on his brakes to turn northbound onto Main Street at the south interchange, the affidavit said. Aklire attempted a tactical vehicle intervention, or TVI, at the south interchange, but Alberts continued northbound on South Main.
At the bottom of Harrison Hill, Alberts missed the curve and drove into and back out of Minnie Harris Park, which deflated both passenger side tires, the affidavit said.
The chase then led onto Lake Shore Drive and across South Pine. Alkire wrote that he attempted another TVI at the intersection, but Alberts allegedly continued westbound on West South Avenue, then tried to turn left onto South Cherry when Alkire hit the vehicle in the driver’s side door with the front bumper of the patrol unit.
The affidavit said Alberts was passively resisting arrest and was removed from the car. A search of the vehicle turned up marijuana and drug paraphernalia, along with some prescription medications, the affidavit said.
Records show Alberts was charged as a habitual offender with fleeing in a vehicle, aggravated assault, DWI, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, refusal to submit to chemical test and speeding. He is scheduled to appear in court this Friday for arraignment.
The second pursuit began in Harrison, but ended in the school zone at Valley Springs, an arrest affidavit by Boone County Sheriff’s Cpl. Mike Tramell said.
The Taney County Sheriff’s Office notified the Boone County Sheriff’s Office about 7:30 a.m. that they had been pursuing a black Acura with a Maryland license plate into Arkansas, but terminated the chase at Tower Road and Highway 65 North.
Tramell had the BCSO dispatcher notify both Harrison Police and Arkansas State Police. HPD Capt. Clint Toliver located the vehicle at Highway 65 and Hester Drive and began following it.
Tramell then observed Toliver following the vehicle southbound at Highways 65 and 43 and began following them. Speeds reached 90 mph in the city limits.
The driver, later identified as Hinton, continued southbound through Bellefonte at speeds over 100 mph and through heavy traffic the construction zone on Highway 65 where Hinton allegedly almost hit two deputies pulling out of the sheriff’s office driveway and a FedEx truck just to the south.
Four deputies were waiting at the top of McClinton Anchor hill and attempted a rolling roadblock before entering the school zone at Valley Springs. However, Hinton allegedly drove onto the unpaved portion of the highway and began “ramping dirt mounds with total disregard,” the affidavit said.
Two vehicles were trying to turn left onto Rally Hill Road in Valley Springs, so Hinton again drove onto the unpaved portion of the highway and hit two construction signs before running into a mound of rocks. The vehicle then rolled over and came to a rest.
Hinton then got out of the vehicle and began to run, pointing his fingers at a deputy as if he were shooting. Tramell wrote that he saw Hinton reaching into the waistband of his pants as if trying to pull out an object.
Hinton was apprehended and told officers he had been running from people who were trying to kill him and he wanted deputies to kill him. He also admitted to taking Adderall and had been up for five days, the affidavit said.
Hinton was charged as a habitual offender with fleeing in a vehicle, aggravated assault, DWI, second-degree criminal mischief, speeding, resisting arrest, fleeing on foot, refusal to submit to chemical test . He is scheduled to appear in court Friday, Nov. 8.
