MT. JUDEA — The Deer/Mt. Judea School District Board of Education met on the eve of a new school year. It elected to hire a coach and transfer another, but it did not name an interim Deer School principal. Superintendent Dr. Andrew Curry said he would be greeting students Tuesday as they arrived on the first day of school.
School principal and long-time Deer faculty member Elvis Middleton suddenly resigned a week away from the start of the school year. The board decided not to elect an interim principal while a search is made for a new principal. The board directed the superintendent to advertise the open position at a meeting held last week.
Middleton also held the position of boys basketball coach. At the Monday night board meeting that was held on the Mt. Judea School campus, the board transferred girls basketball coach Adam Brothers to that position and hired Miranda Gilmore as girls basketball coach. She is already on staff as the schools dyslexia interventionist and a teacher of health and physical education.
In other personnel matters, the board transferred Chastity Bryant who was the Deer cafeteria manager/child nutrition director to Deer K-12 and elected Kimberly Rhoades to fill the cafeteria manager's position.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.