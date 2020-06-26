The Economic Recovery Task Force met for their ninth time through Google Hangouts to discuss the safest way to reopen local businesses and schools to keep the community safe from the spread of the COVID-19 virus in spite of the rising numbers of positive cases.
North Arkansas Regional Medical Center’s CEO/president Vince Leist said, “The numbers are still going through the roof. There are more tests returning positive in Washington, Benton, Madison and Carroll Counties. We expect more positive cases in our area.
“We continue to send the message to wear masks, wash hands and practice social distancing. Just because we are in Phase 2, and businesses and schools are reopening, the numbers are not telling a good story.”
NARMC vice president of clinical services and CNO Sammie Cribbs, shared with the group the latest numbers in the state. “They continue to rise. We do have one death who was registered as a resident of Boone County.”
Cribbs also discussed the problems associated with the Abbott Lab COVID kit. “The Arkansas Hospital Association has Abbott under fire. The industry is still dealing with false negatives. The public needs to understand the tests are still running at a 50-60% accuracy rate.
“If a patient gets a negative test result but still presents the symptoms of COVID we are asking them to quarantine, take precautions and we are treating them,” she said.
The vendor in Kansas who processes the outpatient labs for NARMC is usually able to get results back in 24 to 48 hours. “We have had some issues where the vendor lost all three of their analyzers and were in a holding pattern. We talked to them on Monday and they said they had 26,000 pending COVID-19 tests.”
“We have lifted some of the testing requirements and are testing anyone with COVID-19 symptoms or people who have been exposed to someone with COVID at the NARMC Medical Plaza north of town. It’s a drive through process, or people can call the COVID hotline,” Cribbs said.
While at the luncheon in Mountain Home before Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s press conference on Tuesday, Cribbs asked for some additional documents to be published in Spanish. She will share those on social media and with the chamber when they become available.
“If we aren’t sharing the information in a way others can comprehend and repeat it, we probably aren’t being effective,” Cribbs said.
“If our workforce becomes ill, who will care for them?” Cribbs reemphasized wearing masks, and practicing hand sanitizing techniques. “I know this is getting frustrating. But continue to be diligent.”
Leist told the task force that Beckers, a popular publication for the hospital industry, has Arkansas as the No. 4 state on a top ten list of fasting growing cases of the virus as of June 16. “We don’t have the big numbers they have in Arizona and Texas, but I can tell you we still have an opportunity to slow this down. If you recall, some of the legal protections for immunity, require the businesses to participate in the protective directives pushed out by the state.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.