Some people wore masks and some did not at Thursday night’s Harrison City Council committee meetings. Some addressed the council members. They said wearing a mask was a matter of choice. They said the council should not take that freedom away from them.
After hearing from the public, the Resources and Policy Committee took no action to move the proposed ordinance forward for consideration at the next full city council meeting in two weeks.
The ordinance was the result of an effort by Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson to give local government guidance in regulating the use of face masks in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Language in the proposed ordinance cites that the governor supports and encourages the usage of facial covering in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19; the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) encourages the use of cloth face coverings to curb the spread of COVID-19; individuals infected with COVID-19 are often asymptomatic and may transmit the virus and the health of employees and patrons of reopened businesses is directly threatened by individuals who enter such establishments without a facial covering.
There are no penalties included in the ordinance, however, it does stress education and encouragement from law enforcement.
The proposed ordinance states, “The City of Harrison has hereby determined that local law enforcement and other city officials will act in a support capacity to local businesses that wish to enforce the use of masks upon their premises. Law enforcement, acting in such a support capacity, shall educate and encourage members of the public who decline to wear facial coverings regarding the efficacy of wearing such coverings according to the ADH (Arkansas Department of Health) guidance on facial coverings released on June 19, 2020. Law enforcement may additionally act in a support capacity to local businesses by educating individuals who decline to comply with the facial covering requirement of any local business that the individual must abide by that requirement or leave the premises.”
Mayor Jerry Jackson said when the governor issues a mask ordinance it is assumed to be a mandate. As a result, the public went nuts. “Most of us common people, we believe an ordinance is a law and that is the last thing this was is a law, so shame on those who sent it to us.”
Jackson had also prepared a resolution encouraging “kindness” and respecting a person's individual right to wear or not to wear a mask.
Council member Chris Head said the resolution only “stirs the pot” and would further agitate the public.
