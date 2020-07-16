ALPENA — The Alpena Town Council met in special session Wednesday morning to reread an ordinance passed earlier, adopt a resolution and recover city checkbooks from Mayor Theron McCammond.
Council members Ronnie “Cotton” Bailey, Becky Berryman, Ottis Morse, Becky Morton and A.J. Womack were present, along with recorder/Treasurer Roberta McAlister and financial advisor Lora Carter, but Mayor Theron McCammond was absent.
Womack explained that the reason for the meeting was to read an ordinance the council had passed at an earlier meeting, but had not been read in its entirety. He said the special meeting was to make the ordinance official.
Womack read the ordinance, which said there had been some confusion regarding the separation of powers regarding the council, mayor and recorder/treasurer.
The ordinance said the council has legislative duties and responsibility for all real property of the town. The mayor appoints department heads with council approval, prepares and submits the town’s budget, has the power to veto any ordinance passed by the council and presides over council meetings. The recorder/treasurer is to keep accurate financial records for the town and approve disbursement of town funds, as well as attending and recording council meetings and regularly reporting on the town’s financial status statement
The ordinance said the recorder/treasurer is to possess all city checkbooks. “The Mayor will turn over all checkbooks that he has taken immediately.”
Section 3 of the ordinance states that, “Due to the fact that we have documents that have come up missing in the immediate past, and due to the requirements of the Recorder/Treasurer to securely keep all documents for the Town of Alpena including the water and sewer department. All documents and records will be kept locked in the file room accessible to the Recorder/Treasurer office only. No original documents will leave the Recorder/Treasurer office under any circumstances. According to Arkansas Municipal League Law copies of originals will be produced for examination upon request for review by the Town Mayor, the Town Council members, or by FOIA requests by the public. All titles and documents in the possession of the Town Mayor pertaining to Recorder/Treasurer office including water and sewer departments will be turned over immediately to the Recorder/Treasurer.”
Section 4 states that the recorder/treasurer is an elected official not supervised by the mayor or council. As such, keys to all Post Office boxes of the city must be given to the recorder/treasurer in order to see mail dispersed to the proper departments.
The ordinance also included an emergency clause, meaning it would go into effect immediately on passage.
The ordinance was read once in its entirety and two more times by title only with unanimous council approval. The emergency clause was also adopted unanimously.
After passage of the ordinance, Womack asked that it be noted in the minutes that an Arkansas Attorney General’s opinion acquired through the municipal league states that any ordinance passed by at least a two-thirds majority of the council is veto proof.
The resolution was read. It established the city officials authorized to sign town bank checks. It said, “Whereas, there has been interference by the Mayor into the responsibilities of the office of Recorder/Treasurer occurring to the extent that it has been near impossible for her to perform the duties of the office.”
The resolution established McAlister, Morse and Bailey as authorized signatories and that any two of the three were sufficient for issuance of a check. Any changes to the bank account must be accompanied by a resolution of the council.
The resolution was also unanimously adopted.
As the meeting drew to an end, Bailey asked if the council could get the city checkbooks Wednesday. Carter said city officials were informed by the Municipal League that the council is authorized to enter the mayor’s office to retrieve the checkbooks or other documents mandated to be kept by the recorder/treasurer. And that’s what they did while all were present.
After the meeting, Womack said the special meeting was necessary to remove McCammond from city bank accounts due to recent behavior.
Bailey agreed. “He is not trustworthy in my book,” he said.
When asked about the mayor’s absence, Womack said he didn’t know where McCammond was, but notice of the meeting had been posted in town and he had been notified.
When reached by phone Wednesday afternoon, McCammond said he had no idea the special meeting had been called. He said he had been out of town for the morning and was then doing work at home.
“I’m just running around and doing things on the farm,” McCammond said.
He went on to say that until he finds out exactly what happened at the meeting, he felt he couldn’t comment, although he did say he thought any action taken could have been illegal because he wasn’t notified of the meeting.
