The Boone County Quorum Court held its regular monthly meeting Tuesday, but this meeting was held in a new venue, the John Paul Hammerschmidt Conference Center on the South Campus of North Arkansas College. The spacious conference room provided adequate social distancing during the ongoing COVID -19 pandemic.
Among the ordinances that were forwarded to the full court from committees a week earlier was one proposing to increase all fines $5 in Boone County District Court to supplement the operating cost of the Boone County Probation Office.
Justice of the Peace Glenn Redding sponsored the ordinance designed to meet the office's need for more funding. He has worked with both city and county officials as well as with the district court.
The ordinance sets out there is a need in the District Court Probation Fund to receive $5 from an increase in the district court fines on each and every offense. This $5 increase in fines is to be used to supplement the expenses of the Boone County District Court Probation Office which is currently funded by fees collected from probationers by the district court probation officers.
The Boone County District Court judge shall immediately order Boone County District Court fines to reflect a $5 increase on all county fines and will direct the district court clerk to transfer the increase amount to the chief financial officer of the city of Harrison to be placed in the Probation Office account to be used to supplement the cost for the operations of the Boone County District Probation Office.
Tagged on to the end of the ordinance is an emergency clause. "It is found by this court that since revenues and fees collected have been hampered due to the coronavirus and other difficulties, it is necessary to establish the $5 increase in fines immediately to ensure funding will continue and to allow services of the Boone County Probation Officers to go unhampered. Fees collected in April of 2020 were $3,300 in comparison to fees collected in March, 2020, that totaled $11,000. Therefore, an emergency is declared to exist and this ordinance shall be in full force and effect from the date of passage and approval."
Last year, the court appropriated $10,000 out of the general fund to the probation office fund. The city of Harrison matched that appropriation, Redding reminded the JPs. This was a temporary remedy to the problem brought about by declining collections of the $35 probation fee. This was due in part to overcrowding at the jail as probationers realized they would not be incarcerated for not paying the fee. He clarified that the probation fee was not being increased, rather $5 would be added to all fines levied by the district court. That money would go directly to the probation office.
The city of Harrison is expected to pass a similar ordinance this month.
