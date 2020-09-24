Vince Leist, the CEO of North Arkansas Regional Medical Center, made a sobering plea to the public during Tuesday's monthly meeting of the hospital's board of directors: "If you are out and among people, wear a mask. Have enough respect for the people around you to wear a mask."
Leist was showing the board members data from the state on the COVID-19 cases being reported in every county. The paint by the numbers picture shows an uptick in the number of cases being reported in the ongoing pandemic.
The state-wide number of deaths attributed to the coronavirus stood at 1,048 and growing (1,060 on Tuesday), he said. The number of total active cases was reported to be 76,064 (both confirmed and probable). Counties considered for some time to be "hot spots" are Pulaski, Benton, Craighead, Jefferson and Washington.
Looking out the window at Newton County, Leist showed that total cumulative cases stood at 212. Of those, 210 cases were confirmed to be COVID-19.
Total active cases at the time were 41 with all but one case confirmed to be COVID-19.
The total number of recovered cases is 158, of which 155 were confirmed COVID-19 with the other three considered probable.
Total deaths in Newton County stand at 18. Most of them were identified from the Newton County Nursing Home in Jasper. Three of the total deaths were termed probable due to COVID-19.
Boone County, having a much greater population, showed 637 cumulative COVID-19 cases, 26 of which were considered probable cases. There were 145 active cases with 134 being confirmed COVID-19. Boone County has recorded 483 recovered cases, 13 of which were considered probable.
Boone County has experienced only nine deaths of which seven were confirmed to be from COVID-19 with the other two considered probable.
Another alarming sign from the data shows that deaths are now beginning to climb in populations of younger age groups. These groups are 18-24, 25-34 and 35-44. Still, population of people aged 65 years and over account for the overwhelming percentage of deaths, Leist noted.
Other statistics show health care workers count for 7.2 % of cases, while residents and staff in nursing homes represent 5.1% and those who are incarcerated or work in correctional facilities represent 10.7%.
Looking at a shaded map of Arkansas showing numbers of active cases by county, Boone County has a comparable high number of cases, Leist observed.
Leist said the CDC has issued mixed messages on how the disease is transmitted, but regardless if the disease is transmitted by aerosols or droplets, wearing a face mask will take care of both.
"This is my plea: If you are out and among people wear a mask; have enough respect for the people around you to wear a mask."
A survey of physicians showed that the public's lack of compliance to mask and social distancing protocols is the biggest source of their frustration amid the pandemic.
