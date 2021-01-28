JASPER — The Jasper Board of Education adopted a policy governing eligibility and administration of COVID-19 Emergency Leave when it met in regular monthly session this month. The Division Elementary and Secondary Education announced the need for a policy at the start of the school year.
The CARES Act Steering Committee approved the request for $20 million to establish a COVID-19 Emergency Leave Fund for school employees. This fund provides two weeks of paid leave for public school teachers and staff (“employees”) if they are unable to work remotely, required to isolate or quarantine, and meet one of the following conditions:
• Tests positive for COVID-19.
• Is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and seeking a medical diagnosis.
• Is a probable close contact or close contact.
Whether an employee meets one of these conditions must be determined by the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH), a medical professional, or school district administration, and supported by documentation. Employees who are unable to work because of a lack of childcare, are at “high-risk” for possible exposure to COVID-19 because of a medical condition, refuse to return to work onsite as required by the school district, or are unwilling to work remotely if offered by the school district, are not eligible for this specific leave program unless they meet the requirements and conditions stated above.
This Emergency Leave is available for “first use,” meaning school employees may access this leave before using any personal or other types of leave allowed by district policy or federal law. Employees cannot be required to use this Emergency Leave before other types of leave, including the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA).
School district boards must adopt a policy governing eligibility and administration of COVID-19 Emergency Leave. The Arkansas School Boards Association developed a model policy for COVID-19 Emergency Leave that may be adopted.
The Jasper Board of Education adopted a policy for both licensed personnel and classified personnel The policy expires June 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.