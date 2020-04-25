Even during COVID-19 pandemic, economic development efforts continue
Staff Report
Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce announced Friday, that the Chamber is celebrating the 2020 Economic Development Week, May 4 through 9.
“Getting a new industry or manufacturing facility with over 100 employees is like finding a ‘needle in a haystack’ and can take years to materialize,” Chamber President/CEO Bob Largent said. “Most large businesses use site selectors to do research, all confidentially, behind the scenes. Unfortunately, if we don’t make a site selector’s ‘short list’ we’ll likely never know we even received any consideration. New business recruitment is a tough business.”
He noted, however, “The community can’t sit back and wait. It must plan for and actively prepare for that day when a business does come knocking. It must invest in infrastructure, transportation, housing, quality of life for new employees now, while simultaneously ensuring that existing business and industry remain here. It’s a balancing act, but the payoff can be tremendous.”
Largent has spent the past 14 months developing strong relationships with national, state and local leaders to promote the region and bring new business and industry here.
“With the redirection of the Chamber toward economic development in early 2019, the board and staff has engaged the greater Harrison and Boone County region in a collaborative effort to understand the value of their work,” chairman of the Chamber Board, Melissa Collins said. “From tracking investment dollars and job creation, to hosting statewide events geared to promote the region, and partnering with other state, regional and local organizations engaged in economic development work, the Chamber is very focused on expanding existing business and bringing new business to the community.”
City of Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson, who campaigned in-part on growing the community’s business climate, has worked closely with the Chamber and Largent. “Seeing the connectivity and relationships that have been developed and enhanced, is exciting. State leaders know we exist and have a climate for growing business. The new Planet Fitness under construction is a prime example of a business that sought us out because of our pro-business environment.”
Boone County Judge Robert Hathaway, echoed Jackson’s remarks, noting that the county proper “has seen over $6,000,000 in new investment since January 2019 with three major projects: the Arkansas State Police Troop I headquarters, expansion of the Arkansas Baptist Ranch, and the fourth addition to the O.U.R Education Services Cooperative. Each of these projects have brought increased tax dollars to the bottom line.”
Collins expressed appreciation to Largent and the Chamber staff for retooling their processes, thrust, education and engagement that now focuses 100% on economic development.
“They do a great job for the community as noted by Bob’s first quarter economic development report to the Quorum Court and City Council, when he identified over $18,000,000 in new investment that is presently ongoing.” She added, “The community has the right to be proud of its economic development team each day, but especially in this COVID-19 crisis as they provide resources and critical information to all businesses, whether they are Chamber investors or not.”
The International Economic Development Week was originally created in 2016 by the International Economic Development Council (IEDC) to celebrate the contributions of positive economic development and explain the role of the profession in the local community. Specifically, the week is geared to increase awareness of local programs that create investment dollars and employees, advance professional development opportunities and improve the quality of life in communities everywhere. The Chamber belongs to IEDC and receives their excellent economic development resources and expertise to supplement the small staff locally.
