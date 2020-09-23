The Harrison Board of Education on Tuesday heard a policy update regarding personnel having to take time off due to COVID-19 restrictions, but the outcome was still a little unclear.
Superintendent Dr. Stewart Pratt told the board that the district recently received memos from the Division of Elementary and Secondary education regarding emergency leave for personnel regarding the pandemic. He called on Susan Gilley, administration executive director, to address the policies.
Gilley said those policies came about as a result of Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s executive order adding 10 days leave for employees who max out their sick leave as a result of the pandemic.
The memos also addressed the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act, or FFCRA, which requires certain employers to provide their employees with paid sick leave or expanded family and medical leave for specified reasons related to COVID-19.
Pratt said there is “quite a bit of anxiety” among staff members concerning work they might miss without being paid after using up their sick days if sent home due to issues with the novel coronavirus.
He said Michelle Beeks, district human resources coordinator, and district business manager Shannan Lovelace spent time Tuesday talking with the district’s legal representation for clarity on the policies.
There was some question about whether the governor’s executive order of the FFRCA would kick in first, but Pratt said they were still trying to answer those questions.
“It’s not perfectly clear, but it’s getting better,” Pratt said.
Pratt said it all revolves around how the state and federal government work together to meet those personnel needs. Staff members can make the choice of which program they want to use for added sick days. If the employee makes no choice, then the district has to choose.
Lovelace said the FFCRA started in April and runs through December. The governor’s order is retroactive to Aug. 1 and it also runs through December.
Both programs give up to 10 days leave for the employee for matters such as mandated quarantine. The FFCRA also offers a childcare aspect for a total of up to 12 weeks with the first two weeks unpaid and weeks 3-12 at two-thirds salary, Lovelace said. The FFCRA covers employers with 500 or fewer employees, so school districts with more than 500 employees weren’t going to be eligible for it. That led to the state version.
Although the district can apply to the state for reimbursement under the governor’s order, but the FFCRA is an unfunded mandate by which the employer must abide. Lovelace said the district also will have to give the additional time off even if the $20 million set aside for the state version is depleted.
Pratt said a complication would be if an employee has used up all 10 days under both plans and his or her child is sent home for quarantine. Then, the Family Medical Leave Act comes into play.
Pratt said that employees with questions are being directed to Lovelace and Beeks. If they don’t have the exact answer, district legal representation will again be asked for advice.
The board met in executive session and returned to open session to follow Pratt’s recommendations to hire:
• Peggy Young as a teacher at Harrison Kindergarten in a new position effective Aug. 24.
• Shelby Davenport as a teacher at High School to replace Jackie Brand. Brand’s resignation was accepted effective Sept. 7.
• Ashley Davis as a Title I paraprofessional at Skyline Heights to replace Lynn Erby effective Aug. 31.
• Carrie Harris as a cook at Harrison Preschool to replace Catherine Tanksley effective Sept. 14.
• Brenda Rogers as a cook at the High School to replace Desiree Neeley effective Sept. 14.
• Chance Thompson as computer tech I in a new position effective Sept. 21.
• Madison Evert as a Title I paraprofessional at Forest Heights to replace Eva Wilson effective Sept. 28. Wilson’s resignation was accepted effective Sept. 30.
The board voted to accept resignations or retirements of:
• Penny Little as parent involvement coordinator and 3rd grade department chair at Eagle Heights effective immediately. She was transferred to Forest Heights.
• Jeff Winkle as first aid at Skyline Heights effective immediately. He was transferred to Harrison Kindergarten.
• Amy Winkle as parent involvement coordinator at Skyline Heights effective immediately. She was transferred to Harrison Kindergarten.
• Tracie Martin as first aid at Eagle Heights effective immediately. She was transferred to Skyline Heights.
• Connie Mooney as kindergarten department chair at Forest Heights effective immediately. She was transferred to Harrison Kindergarten.
• Jessyka Dove as ACSIP chair and webmaster at Forest Heights effective immediately. She was transferred to Harrison Kindergarten.
• Chris Black as ACSIP chair at Eagle Heights effective immediately. Black was transferred to Forest Heights.
• Alicia Morris as cheer sponsor at the Middle School effective Aug. 31.
• Shelly Hyatt as paraprofessional at Harrison Kindergarten effective Sept. 25.
The board approved supplemental salary for:
• Rita Hilton as kindergarten department chair at Harrison Kindergarten.
• Kali Miller as 3rd grade department chair at Skyline Heights and Forest Heights.
• Amanda Street as webmaster at Harrison kindergarten.
• Jessyka Dove as ACSIP chair and parent involvement coordinator at Harrison Kindergarten.
• Matthew Piper as parent involvement coordinator at Forest Heights.
• Tammy Ward as webmaster at Forest Heights.
• Chris Black as ACSIP chair at Forest Heights.
• Shandon Wootton as FCCLA sponsor at the High School.
• Lynn Holmes as webmaster at Skyline Heights.
• Kim Ricketts as parent involvement coordinator at Skyline Heights.
• Kali Carter as 5th grade Science Club sponsor at the Middle School.
• Greg Cross as grades 5-8 social studies department chair at the Middle School.
The board also approved preparatory period payment for 1st period prep athletics/7th grade volleyball at the Middle School for Kyle Brashears.
