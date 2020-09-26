DEER — Deer/Mt. Judea School Superintendent Brenda Napier told the board of education at its regular monthly meeting held this week that the faculty and staff have done a complimentary job of working though the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The school district worked through the summer preparing for a smooth re-entry into the new school year. The schools had received funding to purchase personal protection equipment and to erect plexiglass barriers to protect teachers, staff and students from one another. Cleaning supplies have become just as important, if not more so, than pencils, paper and more traditional school supplies.
Napier was pleased to report to the board that the school district has received $87,000 from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Most of it has and will go to PPE. The CARES Act was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Trump on March 27. This over $2 trillion economic relief package is to protect the American people from the public health and economic impacts of COVID-19.
Due to the need for constant cleaning and disinfecting of the schools and their equipment there is a need to hire another custodian, Napier said. Teachers and staff have stepped up to assist, but lots of cleaning has to be done.
To meet this need the board voted to hire Kayla Ridenoure as a full time custodian at the Mt. Judea campus.
According to the school district’s most recent COVID-19 report on Sept. 20, at the time the school district had four active positive cases of COVID-19, two students and two staff. All known probable close contacts have been contacted at this time and have been asked to quarantine. A probable close contact is someone who has likely been within 6 feet for a cumulative 15 minutes, or longer, within a 24 hours period, to a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 during the infections period.
Melissa King is the school district’s point of contact and reports of a positive COVID-19 test result should be reported to her at the Deer campus.
