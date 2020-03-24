ST JOE — Ozark Mountain School District seniors will have graduation ceremonies as soon as it is safe to do so, according to Superintendent Kerry Saylors. The rural consolidated school district has campuses at Western Grove in Newton County, St. Joe in Searcy County and the Bruno-Pyatt School at Eros in Marion County.
The public school district is following a governor's mandate that has ordered schools statewide to suspend classes through April 17. Saylors said he contacted the Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education last week and asked about the school district being allowed to graduate its eligible seniors early.
Saylors said he received a letter from Dr. Ivy Pfeffer, deputy commissioner, a day or two later.
"Seniors who are on track to graduate and in good standing as of the 3rd nine weeks reporting period will be considered ‘as meeting the graduation requirements’ for the state of Arkansas. School districts may still implement local policies for honor graduates and class rank and should make local decisions regarding end of year engagement for current high school seniors regarding graduation. We encourage districts to find ways to continue to support seniors’ next steps, such as assisting with FAFSA, scholarship applications, applications for post-secondary opportunities, etc. Seniors who were not on track must be given the opportunity for credit recovery. Students enrolled in courses for weighted credit, such as AP or IB, should still receive weighted credit regardless of the ability of a student to take an AP/IB/or other assessment...," Pfeffer wrote.
Saylors said Monday, "After receiving this message from Dr. Pfeffer, I contacted board members and told them of my plan to communicate with our seniors that they did not need to complete any of the AMI work assigned to them. We all agreed that it was in our seniors’ best interest to allow them to graduate now and start planning for the next phase of their life. And to be honest if we do return back to school this semester, I don't think there would have been that much time before the seniors were scheduled to graduate so I doubt that much would be accomplished. I also thought that doing this would not only benefit them, but also our teachers who will have a lot on their plate trying to get school going again."
He added, "I have spoken to our principals and they will soon have the diplomas ready for signatures from me and our board president. I hope to get these out to our seniors ASAP.”
Saylors said the schools will still have graduation ceremonies as soon as it is safe to do so, when large group gatherings can be held.
