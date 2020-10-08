“You’ve probably seen the name CASA [Court Appointed Special Advocates] in the news this past year. We have lots of good news to share. We have a new executive director, we are super proud of her and all she is doing,” CASA board member Becky Greenwood recently told Rotarians as she introduced Tracie Pape to the club to speak.
“I am extremely passionate about what we do, and the difference we make,” Pape (pronounced Poppy) told the club.
“As Becky alluded to some of the troubles we had last year, I’m very pleased to tell you, we have overcome all of that. We are no longer in a place where we are scrambling to make payroll. We are now on very stable, even, financial footing. Most of our funding comes from grants for our operating needs — rent, salary and utilities. That money disappeared. It has all been restored and we are on even footing,” she said.
“We provide a voice for abused and neglected children in the foster care system. When they come into the system through court, the judge appoints an advocate for them,” Pape said.
The local CASA office serves four counties — Boone, Baxter, Marion and Newton.
The non-profit organization recently celebrated its 20 year anniversary in August. “This branch of CASA has served 2,800 cases and about 3,000 children,” Pape said.
In 1977, a judge realized he was making life and death decisions for children without all the information he needed and established the national CASA organization. CASA volunteers are trained advocates for children and do an independent investigation and report their findings to the court.
“We don’t work for the state or DHS. The advocate’s only job is to serve the best interests of the child,” she said.
“Sometimes we see a child reunited with their family or adopted into a forever home from the foster care system,” she said. “Permanence, safety and stability for the child is why we do what we do.
“A child with an advocate is more likely to graduate from high school and attend college,” she said. “If they stay in the program until the age of 21, they have assistance with housing, technology and education. That is much better than aging out of the foster system and being homeless or in jail.”
Pape said sometimes their services include fighting for the rights of the parent. “Many of our parents don’t know any better. They parent like they were parented. They’ve never had anyone offer them services and help them with a better way.
“It’s extremely rewarding. I almost didn’t accept the position because I had been involved in cases for the prior three years, and that was where my heart was. But the board pointed out to me, as executive director, I could help more kids.”
The organization looked inward to see where their energy needed to be focused. “We discovered our most underserved population were teenagers. We hired a teen services coordinator so she could look for different advocates for teens. The teens needed to know there were other options besides homelessness or jail,” Pape said.
The CASA Board of Directors set up CASA Cares fundraiser. “We took a poll of our teens coming into services and discovered they desired something other than a trash bag to keep their meager belongings in,” Pape said. “They also wanted their own pillow and blanket.
“So, we’ve been raising funds to buy a duffle bag to keep a pillow, blanket, journal, coloring books and things they ask for. Whatever that teen tells us they specifically want, we try to provide. This is huge for us. This is a new era. Our operating needs are met by grants. What we want to be able to do with our discretionary funds is to find these huge unmet needs in our community — starting with our teens. Our CASA Cares program is one of those ways we can give back to our community.”
Pape said so far they’ve been able to give out eight duffle bags to teens. The response has been overwhelming. “A 14-year old child in Marion County was the first to receive one. She just sobbed. She had requested a cookbook because she wants to learn to cook, a Bible, journal, a matching pillow and blanket.” The teen was also excited to learn she gets to keep her duffle bag, even if she returns to her home. “These kids don’t have many things of their own,” she said.
“Harrison and Boone County have been so overwhelmingly generous and supportive, we are very excited to be able to give back to our community in this way,” Pape said.
There is a recent rise in cases since the pandemic began. “Our families are hurting and more kids need care. CASA is present in all 50 states and more advocates and volunteers are needed,” Pape said.
The CASA of North Arkansas office is located at 218 N. Sycamore in Harrison. The phone number is (870) 204-5489.
